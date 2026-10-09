Preview: Elche vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

Both Elche and Celta Vigo will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their respective campaigns with a clash on Sunday afternoon.

Elche are currently 18th in the La Liga table, boasting five points from their opening seven matches of the season, while Celta are 14th, claiming seven points from their first seven games.

Match preview

Elche entered the September/October international break off the back of a 3-1 victory over Espanyol, which moved them onto five points from their first seven matches of the campaign.

Los Franjiverdes boast a record of one win, two draws and four defeats in Spain's top flight this season, which has left them in 18th position in the table ahead of the next gameweek.

Martin Anselmi's side have been a good watch this season, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions, but they have conceded 17, which is the second-worst defensive record in the division.

Elche finished 15th in Spain's top flight last term, so there is room for improvement during the current campaign, and they have been better than their position in the table suggests.

Los Franjiverdes recorded a 2-1 win over Celta in the corresponding match last season, but the latter have been victorious in four of their last five meetings.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Celta lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, boasting a record of 21 wins, 12 draws and 16 defeats across 49 matches with Elche throughout history.

The Sky Blues entered the September/October international break off the back of a 5-0 win over Racing de Santander, and that proved to be their first success of the season.

Claudio Giraldez's side have a record of one win, four draws and two defeats from their seven league matches this season, with seven points leaving them in 14th spot in the division.

Celta finished sixth last term, which saw them qualify for the league phase of the Europa League, and they lost 1-0 to Omonia in their European opener on September 16.

The Sky Blues have a standout home European fixture with Juventus to come next week.

Elche La Liga form:

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Elche are expected to be without the services of Yago Santiago (knee) through injury, while Federico Redondo is out of the match through suspension, having been sent off in the team's win over Espanyol last time out.

Redondo's absence is expected to open the door for Pedro Bigas to feature in the middle of the defence from the first whistle.

Fer Nino has scored five times in seven appearances this season, and the 25-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field.

As for Celta, Miguel Roman, Carl Starfelt and Jones El Abdellaoui are all out of the match through injury, while Iago Aspas is seen as a major doubt.

Pablo Duran scored twice off the bench against Racing last time out, and the 25-year-old is now expected to be introduced into the starting side.

Ilaix Moriba was a standout performer in midfield for Celta against Racing, and the 23-year-old will again feature in the first XI this weekend.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Sanchez, Chust, Bigas, Revivo; Villar, Morcillo; Valera, Lemar, Morente; Nino

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Lago, Caceres; Rueda, Febas, Moriba, Carreira; Gonzalez, Duran, Alvarez

We say: Elche 1-2 Celta Vigo

Celta were excellent against Racing before the international break, and we are backing the visitors to shade a close match on Sunday to secure another valuable three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.