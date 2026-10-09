Preview: Racing de Santander vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

Valencia will be aiming to record just their second La Liga victory of the campaign when they head to El Sardinero on Sunday evening to take on Racing de Santander.

Los Che are 19th in the La Liga table, picking up only four points from their first seven matches of the season, while Racing occupy 16th spot in the division on seven points.

Match preview

Racing have a record of two wins, one draw and four defeats from their seven league matches this season, with seven points leaving them in 16th spot in the division.

The Green and Whites won the Segunda Division last season to secure a return to this level, and they are present in Spain's top flight for the first time since 2011-12.

Jose Alberto Lopez's side entered the September/October international break off the back of a 5-0 defeat to Celta Vigo, while they conceded seven against Barcelona three days before.

Racing's two league wins this season have come in front of their own supporters, while all seven of their points have been gained at El Sardinero.

The Green and Whites have faced Valencia on 92 previous occasions in all competitions, boasting a record of 33 wins, 21 draws and 38 defeats.

© Imago

Valencia are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Racing, but it was 2-2 when the two teams last locked horns in January 2012.

Los Che are now under the management of Javier Aguirre, with the 67-year-old taking charge towards the end of September.

Aguirre had been in charge of Mexico, while his last spell in Spanish football was not too long ago, managing Mallorca between March 2022 and May 2024.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing start to the season for Valencia, with a record of one win, one draw and five defeats from seven matches leaving them in 19th spot in the table on four points.

Los Che entered the September/October international break off the back of a 3-2 home defeat to Real Sociedad, and they have only scored four times in Spain's top flight this term.

Racing de Santander La Liga form:

Valencia La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago

Racing need to make a check on the fitness of Simon Eriksson, who has a shoulder problem, but both Andres Martin and Pedro Felipe are available for selection.

Yassir Zabiri has scored six times in seven appearances this season, and the 21-year-old will continue in the final third of the field for the promoted outfit.

There should also be another start for the experienced Sergio Canales, who has one goal in seven appearances at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

As for Valencia, Umar Sadiq, Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez and Dimitri Foulquier have all been ruled out of this weekend's contest with Racing through injury.

Meanwhile, Luis Rioja and Arnaut Danjuma face late fitness tests.

Neither Hugo Duro nor Ryunosuke Sato have scored for Valencia this season, but the pair are expected to feature as the front two this weekend.

Racing de Santander possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Belocian, Ramon, Salinas; Prati, Martin; Canales, Vicente; Garcia, Zabiri

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Maffeo, Tarrega, Haas, Gaya; Pepelu, Mayol, Rodriguez; Guerra; Duro, Sato

We say: Racing de Santander 1-1 Valencia

Valencia will be hoping that Aguirre's arrival can inspire them to a win, but we believe that Los Che may be forced to settle for a share of the spoils against Racing.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.