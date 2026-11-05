La Liga Gameweek 12
Valencia
Nov 7, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio de Mestalla
Real Madrid

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Valencia: Jose Mourinho has already confirmed four Los Blancos starters for Mestalla contest

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Mourinho confirms four starters: How Real Madrid could line up against Valencia
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Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has already confirmed four starters for Saturday's La Liga contest with Valencia at Mestalla.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 3-2 success over AEK Athens in the league stage of the Champions League.

Following the clash with AEK, Mourinho revealed that Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler would all be in the XI against Valencia.

Huijsen and Konate were unused substitutes against AEK, while Tchouameni and Guler were both rested.

Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg) and Ferland Mendy (hip) remain unavailable for selection for Real Madrid, while Vinicius Junior will serve the final game of his domestic suspension.

Guler is likely to be given the nod down the right on Saturday, with Jude Bellingham in the number 10 spot and Yan Diomande off the left.

Diomande has scored four goals and registered four assists in 15 appearances for Real Madrid this season, including three goals and one assist in his last four league outings.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe

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