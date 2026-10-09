Preview: Real Betis vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Betis will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their campaign at home to Osasuna on Sunday afternoon.

The Seville outfit are currently third in the La Liga table, boasting 16 points from their opening seven matches of the season, while Osasuna are 14th in the division on eight points.

Match preview

It is not exactly a surprise to see Real Betis high up the table given their quality, with the Seville outfit once again expected to be serious challengers for a Champions League finish in Spain's top flight.

Manuel Pellegrini's side boast a record of five wins, one draw and one defeat from their seven league matches this season, which has left them third in the division on 16 points, one point ahead of fourth-placed Real Madrid and five behind the leaders Barcelona.

Real Betis entered the September/October international break off the back of a 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruna, with that stalemate occurring after four straight wins in all competitions.

Pellegrini's team started their Champions League league stage with a standout 3-2 success over Lille at the start of September, and their second game in the competition comes next week at home to Porto.

Real Betis have won 41, drawn 13 and lost 26 of their previous 80 matches against Osasuna in all competitions, but it was 1-1 in their last meeting in April 2026.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Osasuna have lost four of their last six games against Real Betis and have not been victorious in this fixture since a 3-2 home success in April 2023.

Los Rojillos entered the September/October international break off the back of a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, and they currently sit in 14th position in the table on eight points.

Osasuna boast a record of two wins, two draws and three defeats from their seven league matches this season; finding the back of the net has been a problem, only scoring six times in their seven fixtures.

Luis Miguel Ramis' side are currently three points off the bottom three and just two points behind seventh-placed Deportivo La Coruna ahead of this weekend's action.

Osasuna finished 17th in Spain's top flight last season, only narrowly avoiding relegation, so there is clear room for improvement during the 2026-27 campaign.

Real Betis La Liga form:

Real Betis form (all competitions):

Osasuna La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Betis will be without the services of Aitor Ruibal and Junior Firpo through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Osasuna.

Cucho Hernandez has scored twice for Real Betis this season and is once again expected to get the nod in the final third of the field, with Troy Parrott likely to start on the bench.

There are also set to be spots in the XI for Antony, Isco and Abde Ezzalzouli.

Osasuna, meanwhile, will be without the services of Valentin Rosier, Jorge Herrando, Raul Moro and Romain Del Castillo for the league fixture with Real Betis through injury.

Kike Barja also faces a late fitness test due to muscular fatigue.

Moi Gomez and Aimar Oroz missed the match against Rayo Vallecano last time out through injury, but the pair should return to the squad here.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Garcia; Roca, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Arguibide, Catena, Santos, Bretones; Moncayola, Munoz; Ruben Garcia, Oroz, Gomez; Budimir

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Osasuna

Real Betis are a strong outfit, and we are expecting the home side to secure another three points here, but Osasuna could make it difficult for the Seville team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.