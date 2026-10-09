Preview: Real Sociedad vs Deportivo La Coruna - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Sociedad will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their La Liga campaign at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

The hosts are currently eighth in the La Liga table, boasting 10 points from their opening seven matches of the season, while Deportivo are seventh, also on 10 points from seven games.

Match preview

Real Sociedad boast a record of three wins, one draw and three defeats from their seven league matches this season, with 10 points leaving them in eighth position in the table.

The Basque outfit entered the September/October international break off the back of a 3-2 victory over Valencia, with Ander Barrenetxea netting a last-gasp winner for La Real.

Real Sociedad disappointingly lost their Europa League opener at home to Bournemouth on September 17, and they have lost two of their last three, including their last home league game against Atletico Madrid.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side will head to Union SG in the Europa League next week, while they will also tackle Lillestrom in Europe before the end of the month.

Real Sociedad have won their last three league matches against Deportivo, including a 5-0 success in their last meeting back in February 2018.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Deportivo's last win over Real Sociedad was a big one, recording a 5-1 victory in December 2016, but they have only triumphed in one of the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

The visitors have impressed on their return to La Liga, boasting a record of two wins, four draws and one defeat from their seven matches this season, which has left them seventh in the division on 10 points.

The Blue and Whites, who finished second in the Segunda Division last season, drew 1-1 at home to Real Betis in their last match before the September/October international break.

Antonio Hidalgo's side have a standout away win to their name this term, having beaten Villarreal 3-2 on their travels at the start of September.

Deportivo's form and performance level this season will certainly hand them confidence ahead of their trip to Real Sociedad this weekend.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

Deportivo La Coruna La Liga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Gareth Evans / Sportimage

Real Sociedad will be without the services of Alvaro Odriozola and Jon Aramburu through injury, while Hector Fort is a doubt for the home side this weekend.

The Basque team will also be missing Orri Oskarsson following his red card in the 3-2 win over Valencia last time out.

Mikel Oyarzabal is still waiting for his first goal of the campaign, but he has come up with two assists, and the Spain international will feature in the final third of the field.

As for Deportivo, Angelino is available again after serving a suspension.

However, the visitors will be missing Marc Casado, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Zakaria Eddahchouri through injury; Noe is also a doubt due to an ankle issue.

Bil Nsongo is likely to feature in the final third of the field for Deportivo.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Beitia, Martin, Sarr, Gomez; Herrera, Soler; Barrenetxea, Sucic, Guedes; Oyarzabal

Deportivo La Coruna possible starting lineup:

Roman; Navarro, Gimenez, Noubi, Quagliata; Soriano, Amatucci; Cruz, Jensen, Hernandez; Nsongo

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Deportivo deserve a lot of respect for their performance level this season, but we just have a feeling that home advantage will help Real Sociedad claim a narrow win.

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