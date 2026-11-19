Two of Ligue 1's form sides meet at Allianz Riviera this weekend as Nice seek to end Paris Saint-Germain's winning streak in Saturday's matchday-11 tussle.

Luis Enrique's men are chasing an eighth consecutive league victory and a 12th straight win across all competitions, while the Eaglets aim to build on a run that yielded nine points from nine before the hiatus.

Match preview

Something has shifted for Olivier Pantaloni's men since they failed to defeat 10-man Lyon last month, with Les Aiglons embarking on their longest Ligue 1 winning streak of 2026.

Indeed, Nice have not won as many consecutive matches since October 2025, a sequence that proved the highlight for supporters during a campaign in which interim boss Claude Puel eventually steered Le Gym to safety following a 16th-placed finish.

Pantaloni's impressive start has helped the Eaglets put the 2025-26 campaign behind them, with five victories and two draws from their opening 10 matches leaving them sixth in the standings.

All five of Les Aiglons' victories have come in their last six games, underlining their improvement in performances and results after a four-match winless start that produced two draws.

Only PSG have collected more than Nice's 15 points across the last six gameweeks, but Pantaloni's team now seek to halt the capital club's remarkable winning run.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

The Parisians failed to win any of their opening three matches of the 2026-27 season, losing once and drawing twice, but the reigning French and European champions have since turned the screw to lead the table.

Lille and Paris FC remain two and three points behind Enrique's men respectively, underlining how well those early-season high-flyers have kept pace with PSG's surge.

Enrique's side now travel to Allianz Riviera aiming to end the hosts' unbeaten home run, with Nice having collected 11 points from a possible 15 in front of their supporters.

Only Lyon, Paris and Rennes have earned more home points this season, with 13 apiece, underlining the significance of PSG's visit on Saturday.

Conversely, the capital club are also unbeaten on their travels, collecting 14 points from a possible 18 and scoring a prolific 15 goals across six away matches, six more than their nearest challengers Marseille, Toulouse and Strasbourg.

The travelling supporters will therefore hope that their side's attacking proficiency serves them well at a ground where PSG have not lost since 2022, recording three victories during that period.

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

Nice have several absentees ahead of Saturday's clash with PSG: Antoine Mendy (knee), Moise Bombito (leg), Laurent Abergel (knee) and Mohamed Abdelmonem (muscle) are all unlikely to feature.

Nonetheless, the Eaglets have several match-winners capable of troubling the defending Ligue 1 champions, with leading scorer Elye Wahi aiming to add to his six goals and two assists.

Three of Sofiane Diop's five direct goal involvements have come across the last three Ligue 1 matches, while Jonathan Clauss has scored or assisted in four of his last five top-flight appearances.

PSG may be the division's leading scorers, but Ferran Torres's four goals and Achraf Hakimi's three stand out among Enrique's attacking returns.

Marquinhos's three league goals are particularly notable, as are Ilya Zabarnyi's two in five appearances, placing the latter level with Mika Godts and Senny Mayulu.

However, Marquinhos is doubtful for Saturday due to a thigh injury, alongside Nuno Mendes, Ousmane Dembele, Maghnes Akliouche (calf), Desire Doue (hamstring) and Dro Fernandez (muscle), while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Seidu, Ndayishimiye, Mandza; Clauss, Witsel, Boudaoui, Nkounkou; Diop, Amoura; Wahi

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Akliouche, Torres, Godts

We say: Nice 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Nice's resurgence deserves considerable respect, but their defensive absences present an unwelcome complication against the division's most productive attack.

PSG have not lost at Allianz Riviera since 2022 and should have enough midfield control and attacking variety to extend their winning sequence without requiring a spectacular performance.

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