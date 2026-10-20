Preview: Brest vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

Nice can claim their first away win of the new Ligue 1 campaign Friday as they begin matchday eight by visiting Stade Francis-Le Ble to face Brest.

Last weekend, Stade Brestois fell to 10th in the table thanks to a 1-1 draw at Lille, putting them three places above Nice, who were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Lyon.

Match preview

Despite another strong start to a league fixture last Saturday, Brest failed to maintain their early momentum on matchday seven.

That has been a recurring theme for Julien Lachuer’s side this season, as they have now dropped eight points in Ligue 1 after netting the opening goal.

While they sit third in the league in expected goals (14.4), they have conceded in seven straight domestic home games dating back to last season, including multiple goals in four of those instances.

A win on Friday would give them consecutive Ligue 1 triumphs at Stade Francis-Le Ble for the first time since February to March of last season when they won three in a row at home.

Stade Brestois could match their longest domestic unbeaten run in 2026-27 with a win or draw on Friday, having scored in all but two of their home league games this year.

At the same time, Les Pirates can claim consecutive top flight home victories over Nice on Friday for the first time since 1990, winning this exact fixture last season 4-1.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Like Brest, Nice got off to a strong start last week but failed to hang on, losing for the first time all season after scoring first.

That snapped a two-match winning run for Olivier Pantaloni’s men in this competition, with the ex-Lorient boss still seeking his first away point in charge of the southern French club.

The second-lowest-scoring side in the French top flight this season (six goals) have just one goal outside the Allianz Riviera in 2026-27, while netting a goal or fewer in all but three of their Ligue 1 away matches in 2026.

That defeat at Lyon put them just four points above the automatic relegation zone and two ahead of that playoff line heading into this weekend.

Nice boast the second-worst expected goals average in the league so far (8.3) while averaging the third-lowest goals-per-match in this competition (0.9).

Although they failed to beat Brest last season, Les Aiglons have taken points in five of their last six Ligue 1 meetings with the Brittany side, keeping four clean sheets over that stretch.

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

Due to a knee injury, Giovani Versini may miss another match for Brest on Friday, while Brendan Chardonnet remains questionable because of a calf strain and Raphael Le Guen will not be available as he recovers from a broken fibula.

Mama Balde netted the opening goal for them on matchday seven, equalling his total in Ligue 1 from last season.

At Nice, Laurent Abergel and Antoine Mendy are both recovering from cruciate ligament tears, while Moise Bombito remains doubtful because of a lower leg fracture.

Elye Wahi put them in front for less than 15 minutes at Lyon, with the Eintracht Frankfurt loanee now leading them with two goals in the competition so far.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Lala, Tousart, Lloris, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Balde, Doumbia, Mboup; Ajorque

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Abdelmonem, Nadyishimiye, Abdi; Clauss, Boudaoui, Witsel, Sanson; Hein, Amoura; Wahi

We say: Brest 1-2 Nice

Nice have come a long way over the past few weeks, and we believe they will managed to squeak past Brest on Friday, a team with a reputation for giving points away.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.