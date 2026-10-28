Preview: Lorient vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

The Breton Derby takes centre stage at Stade du Moustoir on Saturday as Lorient host regional rivals Brest on matchday nine of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Despite a 0-0 draw at Angers last week, Lorient remain in the top half of the table in ninth, four places above Stade Brestois, who were beaten 2-1 by Nice.

Match preview

The beginning of fall has brought new hope to Lorient, a side who struggled out of the gate this season under new management.

Alexandre Dujeux saw his team go winless in their first two Ligue 1 matches of August, though they enter this contest with points in five of their last six games.

They have not conceded in their last three league encounters, and are tied with Lille for the fewest goals per game allowed in this competition (0.8).

On Saturday, Lorient can extend their home unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to four matches, having conceded in just one of those outings.

While they have been stellar defensively this season, the Brittany club average the second-fewest goals per game (0.9) while also creating the joint-fewest big chances thus far (13).

Les Merlus are undefeated at home this season when drawing first blood, claiming a shutout win in two of those three instances.

© Iconsport / Federico Pestellini

A convincing victory over Angers does not to seem to have done much to lift the spirits of Stade Brestois.

Since crushing Alexandre Dujeux’s former team 5-1, Julien Lachuer’s men have dropped points in their last two league fixtures and could go winless in three straight this weekend for the first time all season.

This season, Brest have struggled to kill a game off, dropping 10 points when netting first in this competition, seven of which were away from home.

While they rank second in the league for expected goals (16.9), this team have yet to keep a clean sheet over this campaign.

Brest have won only one of their last nine Ligue 1 away contests dating back to last season, narrowly defeating Le Havre 2-1 in early September.

Les Pirates have had their share of success versus Lorient in this competition of late, and will seek to extend their unbeaten run against them to five matches on Saturday, while they have points in their last two visits to Stade du Moustoir.

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Because of physical discomfort, Lorient may be without Mohamed Bamba on matchday nine, while Bandiougou Fadiga and Noah Mbamba are doubtful with a hamstring strain and Panos Katseris is dealing with muscle tightness.

Yvon Mvogo stopped five Angers efforts last week for his fourth clean sheet of the campaign, tied with Lille’s Berke Ozer for the most in Ligue 1 this season.

At Stade Brestois, Brendan Chardonnet has a sore calf, Romain Cagnon is doubtful with a knock and Giovani Versini is out due to a lower-leg injury, while Raphael Le Guen is still recovering from a broken fibula.

Ludovic Ajorque had their only goal versus Nice, his third of the campaign, one fewer than Kamory Doumbia for the most on the team.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Adjei, Talbi, Toure; Le Bris, Cadiou, Avom, Kouassi; Makengo, Jensen; I. Balde

Brest possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Lala, Tousart, Lloris, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; M. Balde, Doumbia, Mboup; Ajorque

We say: Lorient 2-2 Brest

While Brest have plenty of firepower, they are far too susceptible to a counter and have not shown the ability to finish off a match, leading us to expect a spirited draw between these rivals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.