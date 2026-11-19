Mauricio Pochettino has taken the plunge into unfinished Premier League business, accepting the daunting challenge of taking charge of Manchester United at arguably the lowest ebb in their modern history.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, the Red Devils have endured a steady and, at times, bewildering decline, although few could have envisaged the club spiralling to such depths.

Sitting in the relegation zone after 10 games, Man Utd find themselves navigating one of the darkest chapters of their history in more than two decades.

Michael Carrick had offered plenty of promise last season after steering the club back into the Champions League, but that resurgence proved painfully short-lived, with the momentum failing to carry into the new campaign and the hierarchy eventually losing patience with the Englishman.

A total of 11 managers, including interim appointments, have come and gone since 2013, and while the Old Trafford hotseat retains its considerable allure, the red carpet awaiting its latest occupant has long since been replaced by a bed of nails.

By accepting the offer, Pochettino has willingly grasped the poisoned chalice, although he could yet emerge as the Red Devils' long-awaited Messiah if he is afforded the time and authority to mould the squad in his own image and build something capable of enduring.

Liverpool vs Man Utd: A rivalry like no other

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A trip to Anfield represents the ultimate litmus test for any Manchester United manager, and Pochettino could hardly have been handed a more imposing introduction to life in the Old Trafford dugout.

The two most successful clubs in English football share a rivalry of extraordinary magnitude, one whose history, intensity and cultural significance are difficult to replicate anywhere else in Europe's major leagues.

Curiously, however, it has been a rarity for both sides to enjoy their periods of absolute dominance simultaneously, with the balance of power traditionally swinging one way before shifting back after a prolonged spell.

Liverpool ruled the roost throughout much of the 1970s and 1980s, before the Red Devils seized the mantle and established themselves as England's pre-eminent force over the following two decades.

That hierarchy has shifted once again, with Liverpool restoring their position among the country's leading powers and adding two more league titles to their illustrious collection.

Pochettino's immediate priority will be to drag Man Utd out of their current mire, but the longer-term ambition must surely extend beyond mere recovery: restoring the club's former stature and, ultimately, knocking Liverpool off their perch once again.

Mauricio Pochettino's record vs Liverpool

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Across his managerial career, the 54-year-old has faced Liverpool 19 times, winning three, drawing five and suffering 11 defeats, a record that makes for sobering reading ahead of his latest meeting with the Reds.

One of those losses came on the grandest stage of all: the Champions League final, when Divock Origi struck the decisive goal to etch his name into Anfield folklore and condemn Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur to defeat.

Curiously, however, some of the Argentine's most memorable moments against Liverpool came when he was managing Southampton.

Back in 2013, Pochettino, then still a relatively unheralded figure in English football, masterminded a tactical masterclass at Anfield, where Southampton suffocated Liverpool's attacking threat with an aggressive press executed with remarkable discipline and control.

The Saints emerged with a famous 1-0 victory, providing an early glimpse of Pochettino's tactical credentials before his subsequent move to north London.

His time at Tottenham, by contrast, proved considerably less fruitful against the Merseyside giants, with Pochettino managing just one victory in 13 meetings.

That solitary success came in emphatic fashion, as Spurs swept Liverpool aside 4-1 at Wembley Stadium during their temporary stay at the ground in the 2017-18 campaign, while he also oversaw a 1-1 draw against the Reds during his brief spell at Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino: The Argentine must enjoy the occasion

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Few would blame Pochettino if Man Utd were to come away from Anfield empty-handed, particularly given the lack of time he has had to prepare his side for such a daunting assignment, while even a hard-fought draw would represent an excellent result.

Having arrived at Old Trafford at such a turbulent juncture, it would be unrealistic to expect the Argentine to weave his magic overnight, but the Red Devils arguably need him now more than he needs them, with the club crying out for direction, stability and a clearly defined footballing identity.

Through meticulous coaching, astute recruitment and, crucially, the unwavering backing of the hierarchy, Pochettino could gradually restore the foundations that have been missing for so long and give the Red Devils a genuine platform from which to rise again.

For now, though, the Argentine must resist the temptation to look too far ahead and simply embrace the challenge in front of him, because while the Anfield cauldron represents a formidable first examination, it also offers him an opportunity to make an early statement and begin a new chapter at Manchester United on his own terms.