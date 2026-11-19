Tottenham Hotspur are sweating over the availability of James Maddison ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter with Ipswich Town, with question marks remaining over whether the attacking midfielder will be fit enough to feature.

Roberto De Zerbi is contending with a lengthy list of injury doubts, as Mykhaylo Mudryk, Martin Dubravka, Savio, Mathys Tel, Lucas Bergvall and Tosin Adarabioyo all face late assessments for various ankle, knee, muscle and calf issues, while Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert remain sidelined with knee problems.

With Dubravka doubtful, Antonin Kinsky is poised to retain the gloves between the sticks behind a four-man rearguard featuring Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Remarkably, no Spurs player has scored more league goals than Van Hecke this term, a notable statistic for the two-goal centre-back as the hosts prepare to welcome the Tractor Boys.

In the engine room, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes are expected to form a central midfield partnership to dictate the tempo of the contest.

Further forward, Archie Gray could be deployed in an advanced central role if Maddison is not risked from the off, flanked by Mohammed Kudus and Omar Marmoush in a dynamic creative trio.

Although Kudus has yet to score a league goal this season, the playmaker's three assists and ability to threaten from unlikely positions make him a potential match-winner for the home side.

Leading the line will be Dominic Solanke, who will look to capitalise on that creative service and spearhead the North Londoners to maximum points on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes; Kudus, Gray, Marmoush; Solanke