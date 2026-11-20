Burnley play host to rivals Blackburn Rovers looking for the win that would ensure that they avoid being cut adrift in the relegation zone.

At a time when the Clarets sit in 22nd position in the Championship table, Rovers return after the international break in 13th place.

Match preview

When Burnley stormed into a 4-1 lead at Cardiff City earlier this month, Fabio Celestini would have been confident that he was recording his first win as head coach that would also kick-start the club's season.

Instead, a 29-minute capitulation that resulted in a 5-4 defeat in South Wales has left relegation feeling increasingly likely, even though the season is only just under a third of the way complete.

Burnley remain on 10 points from 15 matches, their only success coming at fellow strugglers Watford, and they are already five points adrift of safety.

Although an upturn in fortunes would see them quickly haul themselves back into contention to avoid the drop, conceding 31 goals - the worst defensive record in the Championship - will not fill supporters with confidence.

Five of Burnley's seven Championship games at Turf Moor this season have ended in draws, but they remain the only team in the division without a home victory.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Blackburn, they have an interim management team in place after Tony Mowbray stood down from his position earlier this week due to health issues.

Rovers sit 11 points above their fierce rivals in the standings, the pre-season expectation having been that the points difference would be close to the exact opposite at this stage of the campaign.

Nevertheless, Blackburn have won five of their last nine fixtures in the second tier to keep them in the hunt for a playoff spot.

The 2-1 victory over West Ham United in their last outing made it five wins from eight matches at Ewood Park.

However, Rovers have prevailed in just one of their seven away fixtures, a 1-0 success at Bristol City on October 13.

Burnley Championship form:

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Nuno Pires Veloso

Celestini will inevitably make changes to his Burnley XI, with Max Alleyne and Josh Cullen among those who could return in defence and midfield.

Goalkeeper Max Weiss may potentially be handed a recall between the sticks in place of Gregoire Coubert, while Zeki Amdouni could start on the left flank.

However, Connor Roberts starts a three-game ban, a consequence of an incident at the end of the Cardiff game that led to retrospective punishment.

Despite Damien Johnson and Mike Dodds taking the reins from Mowbray, the Blackburn XI will look similar from the victory over West Ham.

However, second-choice goalkeeper Aynsley Pears is expected to deputise for Balazs Toth, who suffered a finger injury while on international duty with Hungary.

If the likes of Mathias Jorgensen and Ryoya Morishita overcome injuries in time for this fixture, they will likely be named on the substitutes' bench at best.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Weiss; Walker, Ekdal, Alleyne, Pires; Hatate, Cullen; Ramazani, Edwards, Amdouni; Hountondji

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Beyuku, Carter, McLoughlin, Pickering; Morsy, Montgomery; Fevrier, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen

We say: Burnley 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

With Burnley struggling for wins and Blackburn having to adapt with Mowbray in charge, this points to a game where both teams would be happy to avoid a defeat. Therefore, we anticipate a low-scoring draw being played out at Turf Moor.

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