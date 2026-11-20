Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their process of contract extensions. Four signings are imminent.

For several weeks, PSG have embarked on a new wave of contract extensions. As expected, these talks are bearing fruit. On Thursday evening, Canal+ gave a full update on this important issue. On the Late Football Club show, Olivier Tallaron revealed that four key players were going to extend: Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Matvey Safonov.

Paris Saint-Germain to extend starting attacking trio

© Iconsport / Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire

The Ballon d’Or winner has agreed with the two-time European cham

pions on salary and on the length of his new deal, which will run until June 2030. As for the other three named, their contracts will be extended until June 2032. Everything is said to be almost wrapped up, as the extensions are due to be announced in the coming days, according to the same source.

At the same time, the Parisian club have opened negotiations with five other important players in the squad: Marquinhos, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. PSG are offering their captain a one-year extension, which could take his deal until June 2029.

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Zaire-Emery, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes

© Imago / Federico Pestellini

Paris are aiming for long-term signings until June 2032 with the four others named, who are younger and represent the future of the club.

Overall, the Brazilian defender, the Paris academy product, the Moroccan full-back and the two Portugal internationals would also be rather willing to continue their adventure in Paris. It remains to be seen whether the negotiations will again be fruitful.

It is, in any case, good news for PSG, who had already extended Willian Pacho and Joao Neves last year. The Parisian club intend, and are well placed, to keep the core of their two-time reigning European champions for the long term.

It should also be noted that the French side want to extend two academy products: Quentin Ndjantou and David Boly.