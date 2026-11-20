Newcastle United will welcome Arsenal to St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Newcastle are 12th in the Premier League table, boasting 12 points from their opening 10 matches of the season, while Arsenal are at the head of the division, five points ahead of second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Newcastle vs. Arsenal kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Newcastle vs. Arsenal being played?

The Premier League match between Newcastle and Arsenal will be held at the former's home ground, St James' Park.

The corresponding game last season ended in a 2-1 victory for Arsenal, with Mikel Merino and Gabriel scoring late to secure all three points for the North London outfit.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.20pm and run until 11.45pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Newcastle and Arsenal?

Arsenal have won nine and lost one of their 10 Premier League matches this season, with 27 points leaving them five points clear at the top of the division.

Mikel Arteta's side recorded a 1-0 win over Hull City before the November international break, and they have been victorious in their last three matches in all competitions.

The likes of Brighton and Man City will be hoping for a favour from Newcastle in this match, as Arsenal are threatening to pull further clear at the top of the division.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough start to the season for Newcastle, with 12 points leaving them down in 12th spot in the division.

The Magpies entered the November international break off the back of a 1-1 draw with Fulham.

> Our full preview of Newcastle vs. Arsenal can be viewed here