Bruno Fernandes will be bidding to inspire Manchester United to a huge victory when the Red Devils head to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The match will mark Mauricio Pochettino's first fixture in charge of the 20-time English champions, and he will be hoping for inspiration from his captain.

Fernandes has found it difficult to show his best form for the Red Devils this season, but the 32-year-old has still managed to come up with six goals and three assists in 14 appearances.

Here, Sports Mole looks at how the Portugal international has performed against Liverpool during his professional career.

Bruno Fernandes record vs. Liverpool

Played: 13

Won: 5

Drawn: 3

Lost: 5

Goals: 3

Assists: 2

Fernandes has faced Liverpool on 13 previous occasions during his professional career, boasting a record of five wins, three draws and five defeats.

The attacker has scored three times against the Reds, in addition to contributing two assists.

Eleven of Fernandes' appearances against Liverpool have come in the Premier League, boasting a record of three wins, three draws and five defeats, scoring twice and registering two assists.

Fernandes has also faced Liverpool twice in the FA Cup, helping Man United to record a 3-2 win in the fourth round of the competition in 2021, finding the back of the net, before playing in a 4-3 success for the Red Devils in the quarter-finals in March 2024.

The Portuguese's two Premier League goals against Liverpool have been at Old Trafford, so he would create some personal history by finding the back of the net at Anfield on Sunday.

Last season, Fernandes provided an assist in a 2-1 Man United win at Anfield, before helping the Red Devils record a 3-2 victory in the reverse game at Old Trafford.