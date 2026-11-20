Mauricio Pochettino is keen to make significant behind-the-scenes changes at Manchester United following his arrival at Old Trafford.

The new Red Devils boss is understood to have identified a preferred candidate to replace sporting director Jason Wilcox, with whom he previously enjoyed a successful working relationship.

Paul Mitchell could now emerge as a leading contender for a return to football after previously being considered by INEOS.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Paul Mitchell as United's next sporting director

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According to reports, Pochettino has recommended Mitchell as United's next sporting director, believing the 45-year-old would be the ideal replacement for Wilcox.

The Argentine, who has signed a contract until June 2029, is said to have made his concerns about Wilcox clear during discussions with the club hierarchy before accepting the managerial position.

Wilcox has come under scrutiny following United's disappointing recent form and questions over the quality and depth of the squad assembled during his time at the club.

Pochettino is keen to work with someone he trusts, having previously enjoyed productive spells alongside Mitchell at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mitchell was reportedly considered by INEOS for a senior football position in October 2023, before Wilcox ultimately took the role in April 2024.

The 45-year-old recruitment chief also held positions at RB Leipzig and Monaco before spending 11 months as Newcastle's sporting director between 2024 and 2025. He has been out of football since departing St James' Park.

Should INEOS sack Jason Wilcox?

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There are legitimate questions over whether Wilcox has delivered enough to justify remaining in such an influential position at Old Trafford.

United's summer recruitment has left several important areas of the squad needing attention, particularly left-back and centre-forward, while the club have also struggled to generate funds by moving on unwanted players.

Marcus Rashford's situation is one example of the wider challenge of moving players who no longer fit the club's plans.

Furthermore, the decision to appoint Michael Carrick permanently before his eventual departure will inevitably come under scrutiny, especially given the responsibility placed on the sporting department to identify the right managerial appointment.

Mitchell would bring considerable recruitment experience and, crucially, an existing relationship with Pochettino.

INEOS should not make a change simply to satisfy a new manager, but if Wilcox has failed to provide the squad-building structure and recruitment strategy United need, replacing him could be a sensible step.

Pochettino needs a sporting director who shares his vision, and Mitchell could be a compelling candidate to help deliver that.