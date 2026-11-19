Ahead of Manchester United's trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses what will be Mauricio Pochettino's first match in charge of the 20-time English champions.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "A nice easy start"

Liverpool vs. Man United Premier League Match Preview

A nice easy start. United have only won one Premier League game this season, so there are no easy games at the moment.

It is a quick turnaround for Pochettino. He had the second USA game against Haiti, finishing at midnight UK time on Tuesday, then flew straight to England and into Carrington to begin work, and was back in again today, Thursday, to prepare.

The preparations are far from ideal with players coming back from international duty, but they are what they are. I think what will be very interesting going forward is the shape Pochettino settles on. I still think it will be a 4-2-3-1 for the majority.

We know Pochettino likes high pressing and fast attacking transitions. There are suggestions he likes Marcus Rashford a lot, though perhaps more the Rashford of a few years ago than the one who has been injured and is potentially coming back in.

He likes his full-backs to attack. The counter-pressing. He likes his attacking midfielders to be creative, so expect Bruno Fernandes to be given fewer defensive duties and more of a free role in that number 10 position.

Pochettino spoke about mentality and togetherness, the culture, and he will want his team aligned. There are no suggestions the players threw Carrick under the bus.

Ultimately it was a mixture of Carrick not being tactically good enough and the players not responding in the end to the management style. The change had to happen.

He speaks on Friday afternoon and will give a team news update at that point. Suggestions are that Harry Maguire had a slight injury in the Villa game but should be fine. Luke Shaw may or may not be fit. Marcus Rashford may or may not be fit. There will be no Sesko. There will be no Baleba. Lisandro Martinez is back from his suspension.

Patrick Dorgu is back too. He did not play for Denmark over the break but came off the bench to great effect against Villa last time out.

Suddenly there are a lot more options in the defensive areas of the pitch, which has been the major problem for Man United this season.

The midfield is going to be interesting for this game. Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo started against Villa. Andrey Santos is an option in that area of the field as well.

Mason Mount has played there, but I am not convinced by Mount in central midfield. Baleba being out is a big one, because I feel he could be a key player under Pochettino.

There are suggestions he will be out for a shorter period than initially thought after picking up that muscular injury against Roma in the Champions League.

Can Dorgu get himself back in the team? He could be a big player for them going forward. But for now, the key thing is getting the team together and working out how they are going to play.

There is no rest for the wicked either. They go to Portugal next week for the Sporting Lisbon game in the Champions League, then welcome Brentford, then Newcastle and Coventry, then back in Champions League action against Leipzig.

This period is incredibly busy. The fact that Pochettino was appointed at the end of last week and then had to wait through that second USA game is not ideal, but we have had ideal preparations before and it has still gone wrong anyway.

I do like the Pochettino appointment. He has got a lot to prove. He seems like the right character, and you can tell he really wanted this job.

It is the job he has been linked with numerous times without it ever coming off. Now feels like the right time, and hopefully United can get something against Liverpool.

United's recent record against Liverpool is good. Three games unbeaten, winning both Premier League games last season, including that 2-1 win at Anfield with that late Harry Maguire header.

United are down in 18th in the Premier League: one win, five draws, four defeats. Fourteen goals scored is not awful. Nineteen goals conceded is awful.

Gary Neville said recently that the back four that finished against Villa would get you relegated, and it is difficult to argue against that, but it should be strengthened for this match.

One Premier League win all season is diabolical. Ultimately it is why Carrick lost his job. But the recent performance against Villa, getting two late goals and avoiding defeat, was a major positive.

Going forward, the story is Pochettino, but it is also the players. Where is the professional pride? Can there be a bit more solidity at the back and an end to the defensive errors?

Senne Lammens has had a good start to his career but questions are now being asked. There are a few shots going in around him that he really should be doing better with, and what is happening in front of him is not helping in that regard.

I would like to see a settled team in the Premier League. Changes have to happen for European games, but get a settled team, get the system playing, get Fernandes in his best position, and get the wingers sorted, whether that is Rashford. Amad Diallo has not scored in almost a year now, so he may have to come out of the team.

I think you are keeping Mbeumo through the middle. Cunha has been decent of late. He has got the players there. Looking forward to this one and we will see what Pochettino can come up with.