Lucas Chevalier wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the next winter transfer window. The Parisian club are ready to let him go on one condition.

Having joined PSG in the summer of 2025 from Lille for £34m (€40m), Lucas Chevalier has failed to make his mark at the Parisian club. While he was expected to succeed Gianluigi Donnarumma, he now finds himself as a mere understudy to Matvey Safonov.

The Russian goalkeeper has won his place as first choice and is not letting go of it. Paris are very pleased with his performances and have reportedly even secretly wrapped up a contract extension. Safonov has played every game for the two-time European champions this season, leaving Lucas Chevalier without any game time.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Lucas Chevalier wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain to regain game time

It is a difficult situation for the French international, who missed the last World Cup and has not been called up by new France manager Zinedine Zidane.

Already mentioned as a possible departure last summer, the former Lille man had chosen to stay. Canal+ reports that PSG had told him he would get a fresh chance if he kept working.

However, that chance never came. A point of no return appears to have been reached. ‘He wants to play, he needs to play. Today, his wish is to look elsewhere to find game time’ - Gauthier Kuntzmann revealed on the Late Football Club show. The Parisian club are ready to let him leave this winter.

© Iconsport / Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images

Paris Saint-Germain will not let Chevalier leave without finding a replacement

‘Paris Saint-Germain are aware that the situation of Lucas Chevalier cannot drag on. On top of that, he is losing market value and that is a factor, even if everything is going very well financially at PSG. 'I am telling you, Paris Saint-Germain do not rule out the idea, even in the short term, of seeing Lucas Chevalier leave on loan or in a sale, it will depend on the offers’ - Philippe Carayon explained on the same show.

The task does not look simple for Lucas Chevalier. ‘Finding a goalkeeper position at a good club in January will not be simple. Except in the event of an injury at a club’ - Alain Roche warned. In any case, in this saga, PSG will only let their goalkeeper leave on one condition.

‘There will be an absolute prerequisite for Paris Saint-Germain, which is to find a top-level replacement for Safonov’ - Philippe Carayon stressed. That could complicate a departure for the French goalkeeper in January 2027 even further.