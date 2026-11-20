Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has claimed that Fabian Hurzeler supports Bayern Munich and could move there in the future.

The Seagulls have been the surprise package of the Premier League season, with the club currently in second place after 10 matchweeks.

Few could have predicted that they would also be the division's top scorers (26), and the team's form has led to universal praise for boss Hurzeler.

The German head coach has understandably been linked with a number of sides in the league, including Manchester United, though the Red Devils have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as Michael Carrick's replacement.

Speaking to reporters, Brighton owner Bloom insisted that he intends to keep Hurzeler at the club for a long time, though admitted that Bayern Munich could tempt the manager, saying: "Fabian is doing an unbelievable job. He is really enjoying it here and we would fight ridiculously hard to keep him if we had to.

"I don’t think he is going anywhere for a long time and we are just enjoying the ride. He is improving. We have given him the facilities, the players, the set-up to really grow as a head coach and he is taking that opportunity. We are very fortunate to have him and long may that continue.

"He will be at the top or near the top of the [list for the] best clubs in the world when they need to hire, but he’s young. He can go to these big clubs down the road [time-wise]. [Bayern Munich] is his team. I am sure he will be head coach of Bayern Munich at some time probably."

Brighton are in a much stronger position than 18th-placed United, so it would make sense if Hurzeler was reluctant about potentially joining them in favour of a more stable team Bayern.

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Fabian Hurzeler latest: Why Premier League jobs may not open up

While Hurzeler may be the brightest prospect in management, Premier League clubs may find it difficult to appoint him in the coming years.

United have only just appointed Pochettino, so they will almost certainly spend considerable time and resources on the Argentine.

Arsenal are likely to keep Mikel Arteta for a number of seasons, while Manchester City could be demoted to lower divisions.

Liverpool are embarking upon their first campaign under Andoni Iraola, and it would be extraordinary if they sacked him after one season.

Chelsea have never been afraid to sack a head coach, so Xabi Alonso's position should not necessarily be seen as secure, but the Spaniard is highly regarded by many.

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Fabian Hurzeler future: Did Man United make a mistake?

Given Bayern Munich currently employ Vincent Kompany, the Bavarians may not be in the market for a new head coach for a considerable period.

That could have left an opening for United to approach Brighton for Hurzeler, though it is far too early to suggest that the Red Devils have made a mistake by not trying to appoint the 33-year-old.

The club are in the relegation zone, and convincing Brighton to part with Hurzeler may have been impossible, especially as the Seagulls could realistically qualify for the Champions League.

Hiring an interim boss could have deepened United's relegation woes, and of the managers available in November, there were few with the pedigree of Pochettino.