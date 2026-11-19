Hoping to pick up where they left off in the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim will travel to face Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Die Adler could make it four games unbeaten this weekend, though Die Kraichgauer are searching for back-to-back wins.

Match preview

Adi Hutter's Frankfurt kicked off the 2026-27 campaign in lacklustre fashion, winning just one of their first four league outings, but they found their feet prior to the international break.

The 2-2 draw with SC Paderborn on November 7 may seem lacklustre on paper, but Die Adler were reduced to 10 men that day, and were still able to come from behind to snatch a point thanks to Jonathan Burkardt's 93rd-minute equaliser.

That stalemate left Hutter's side 10th in the table with 12 points, where they are level with Saturday's opponents and just three shy of the top six.

Additionally, Frankfurt have now lost just one of their last five matches across all competitions, winning three times in the process, including a pair of 3-1 victories over Hamburger SV, one at home and one at Volksparkstadion in the DFB-Pokal.

However, Die Adler have conceded 20 goals in just nine top-flight games this term, giving them the second-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga, with only relegation-threatened Union Berlin (21) letting in more so far.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Meanwhile, Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim also struggled at the start of the season, but have stabilised amidst a resurgence.

Die Kraichgauer began with four defeats from their first five Bundesliga games, as well as six losses from their opening seven across all competitions, a dire return that had fans fearing the worst.

Thankfully for Ilzer's men, they were able to escape their shocking form with three consecutive victories in mid-October, including a 3-0 triumph over Ligue 1 giants Lyon in the Europa League and another 3-0 success against Bayer Leverkusen three days later.

Hoffenheim signed off for the international break by collecting all three points in a 2-1 win against Schalke 04 at SNP Arena, a performance inspired by Fisnik Asllani, who scored the opener before assisting Tim Lemperle's second with just 26 minutes on the clock.

As a result, Die Kraichgauer's European ambitions are alive again considering the club are currently ninth with 12 points, a mere three behind sixth-placed Werder Bremen.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

Hoffenheim form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / dpa picture alliance archive / Alamy

Frankfurt will be without striker Jessic Ngankam due to an adductor strain, while attacking midfielder Can Uzun is a doubt with illness, and will face a late fitness test.

If the latter is unavailable, then expect to see Noel Aseko-Nkili and Raphael Onyedika start in the centre of the park, flanked by Ritsu Doan and Fares Chaibi, who will be supporting a partnership of Jonathan Burkardt and Younes Ebnoutalib up top.

Elsewhere, versatile full-back Elias Baum is suspended after being sent off against Paderborn, though Ansgar Knauff and Keita Kosugi should be on hand to start either side of Robin Koch and Lilian Brassier.

As for Hoffenheim, they are missing Robin Hranac as he recovers from meniscus surgery, while fellow centre-back Albian Hajdari is a doubt with a plantar fascia injury, and right-back Valentin Gendrey is sidelined after suffering a fibula fracture late last month.

In their absence, Ilzer could opt for Koki Machida and Ozan Kabak at the heart of his defence once again, with Mats Rots and Vladimir Coufal at full-back.

Die Kraichgauer also have doubts about the fitness of midfielders Bambase Conte (groin) and Nathan De Cat (knee), as well as wingers Alexander Prass (thigh) and Patrick Wimmer (muscle).

If none of the four are ready to feature, then Leon Avdullahu and Wouter Burger look set to operate in the visitors' double pivot, platforming Andrej Kramaric, Fisnik Asllani and Adam Daghim behind striker Tim Lemperle.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Knauff, Koch, Brassier, Kosugi; Doan, Aseko-Nkili, Onyedika, Chaibi; Ebnoutalib, Burkardt

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Machida, Kabak, Rots; Avdullahu, Burger; Kramaric, Asllani, Daghim; Lemperle

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Hoffenheim

Frankfurt have scored eight goals in their last three matches, and have proven resilient in recent weeks.

However, Hoffenheim are likely to pose a threat given Die Adler's lack of defensive solidity, so expect to see a close-fought contest even if the hosts prevail.

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