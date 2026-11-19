AFC Wimbledon will be looking to claim a second straight win when they make the short trip to Brisbane Road for Saturday's League One clash against Leyton Orient.

The O's, meanwhile, are bidding to record a fourth consecutive home victory in all competitions.

Match preview

Leyton Orient head into the weekend in 14th spot after recording five wins, two draws and six defeats in their 13 league games this term.

Orient cruised to a 3-0 victory in their most recent league outing against Cambridge United at the end of October, a result that has formed part of a three-game winning run on home turf.

Their last victory at Brisbane Road took place in the FA Cup first round, which saw Idris El Mizouni net a brace in an emphatic 5-1 win over sixth-tier Harborough Town to set up a second-round tie against Port Vale.

However, Richie Wellens's side were unable to repeat that sort of success in their away clash against Barnet in the EFL Trophy, falling to a 4-2 defeat as they finished at the bottom of Group F and behind third-place Wimbledon on goal difference.

Orient will now return to the familiar surroundings of Brisbane Road, where they have won four of their last five outings, including three victories without conceding in their previous four home league games.

That represents a significant improvement from the start of the season when they lost each of their opening three home matches in the third tier.

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Wimbledon have played a game more than Orient, but they are a point worse off after winning four, drawing four and losing six of their 14 League One matches.

In fact, the Dons have lost four of their previous six games in the third tier, although they did manage to end an 11-game winless run in all competitions in their most recent outing against Blackpool.

Alistair Smith's first-half proved enough to fire Wimbledon to a 1-0 victory, representing their first three-point haul since recording back-to-back wins against Bromley and Doncaster Rovers in September.

After enjoying success at Plough Lane, Johnnie Jackson's side will now make the trip to Brisbane Road for the second time this season after playing out a 1-1 draw in August's EFL Trophy encounter.

They missed out on a bonus point with a defeat in the subsequent penalty shootout, but they enjoyed greater success in January's league visit, which saw them fight back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory.

However, their hopes of repeating that success may be tempered by the fact they have lost six of their last eight competitive away games, including each of their last four.

Leyton Orient League One form:

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

Team News

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Orient midfielder Ollie O’Neill will be out for around four months after undergoing an operation not long after returning from a long injury absence.

The hosts are also expected to be without the services of Nicholas Oyekunle, Demetri Mitchell and Sean Clare.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green will feature alongside Alfie Gilchrist in central defence after returning from injury to start the wins over Cambridge and Harborough.

As for the visitors, Wimbledon are unable to call upon Josef Bursik, Dan Sweeney, Dujuan Richards, Ryan Johnson and Donnell McNeilly due to injury.

Jayden Stockley will serve a one-match ban after being sent off for two bookable offences in the narrow win over Blackpool.

Aaron Sasu could move forward to replace Stockley in the frontline, which would open the door for Steven Sessegnon to feature at left wing-back.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Stevens, Edmonds-Green, Gilchrist, Boniface; El Mizouni, Gilbert; Connolly, Wellens, Dobra; Kabia

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Tilley, Yiadom, Ogundere, Seddon, Sessegnon; Smith, Harrison, Maycock; Cornick, Sasu

We say: Leyton Orient 2-0 AFC Wimbledon

Leyton Orient have made Brisbane Road a fortress in recent times, and considering Wimbledon have lost five of their seven away league games this season, we think the signs point to a home win on Saturday.

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