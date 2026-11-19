On their return to league action after a weekend off for the international break, Luton Town will head to the Pirelli Stadium to take on Burton Albion on Saturday.

The visitors sit five points outside of the top two in the League One table in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions while their hosts are 15th after consecutive league defeats.

Match preview

Burton Albion head into the weekend aiming to bounce back from a pair of defeats and move back towards the top half of League One.

Aiming to build on a 17th-placed finish last time around, the Brewers enjoyed a positive start to the new term, earning 17 points from their first 13 outings courtesy of four wins, five draws and four defeats.

That was largely thanks to a solid home record, having only lost once in seven league outings at the Pirelli Stadium, most recently beating Leyton Orient 2-1, only to suffer consecutive away losses in their last two third-tier games.

A trip to Wycombe Wanderers ended in a 2-0 loss, before they followed up consecutive cup matches with a visit to MK Dons and suffered a 6-2 beating, having fallen 3-0 and 6-1 behind with goals from Emeka Adiele and Kain Adom nothing more than consolations.

Now sat 15th, but just two points off 11th-placed Leicester City, Burton Albion will bid to put those league defeats behind them and bounce back to winning ways at the Pirelli Stadium.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

They face another tough test, though, as the visitors arrive aiming to continue an unbeaten run and narrow their gap to the league leaders.

In their first full season under Jack Wilshere, after falling agonisingly short in their playoff pursuit under him late last season, Luton Town currently sit fourth with 24 points on the board from 14 games.

The Hatters lost four of their first nine league games but have since bounced back in style, rebounding from the last of those with four straight wins over Barnsley, Leicester City, Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United.

A trip to league leaders Huddersfield Town then followed, and Wilshere's men left with a creditable point from a 1-1 draw having led through Jordan Clark and been pegged back by Joe Taylor, before they hosted Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup first round before the international break and won 2-0 with Emilio Lawrence and Clark on the scoresheet.

Now on the back of a free weekend last time out due to international call-ups, and a 3-0 EFL Trophy win over Peterborough United on Tuesday as Clark again scored alongside Nahki Wells and Devante Cole, Luton Town turn their focus back to League One and will hope to narrow their five-point gap to the top two with a fifth win in six league matches on Saturday.

Burton Albion League One form:

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

Luton Town League One form:

Luton Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Dylan Clarke / Alamy

Burton Albion are set to remain without Finn Delap, George Evans, Kyran Lofthouse and Caylan Vickers on Saturday due to injuries.

Matthew Dennis also missed their last game, and in his and Vickers's expected absence, Mark O'Mahony should again lead the line for the Brewers.

He should again have support from star man Charlie Webster and Kain Adom who scored against MK Dons last time out, while Kegs Chauke is a mainstay in midifeld.

Luton Town are still unable to call on the injured trio of Hakeem Odoffin, Gideon Kodua and Shayden Morris, who is yet to feature this season.

Wilshere fielded a strong starting XI for their midweek EFL Trophy tie with Peterborough and the Hatters will look similar on Saturday, with Wells continuing to lead the line having netted his ninth goal of the season in that win.

He will have support from Kasey Palmer and Jordan Clark, who also scored last time out to make it a goal in each of his last four games, while Dan Gore will hope to continue alongside midfield mainstay Liam Walsh despite Wilshere often fielding another attacking midfielder in League One action.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Araujo, Tilt, Sibbick; Borges Rodrigues, Chauke, Krubally, Adiele; Webster, O'Mahony, Adom

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Jones, Andersen, Johnston, Ashby; Walsh; Richards, Clark, Donley, Palmer; Wells

We say: Burton Albion 0-2 Luton Town

Burton Albion have seen their resilient start to the season halted in recent weeks, and we see them falling short against a strong Luton team who have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

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