FC Groningen host SC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie at Euroborg on Saturday, November 21 in the first Derby of the North of the 2026-27 season.

Sixth-placed Heerenveen arrive on 21 points on the Eredivisie table after four consecutive league wins, while ninth-placed Groningen have taken one point from their last four games and will be without their head coach, goalkeeper and first-choice right-back.

Match preview

Groningen have collected one point from their last four Eredivisie matches, a run that began with a 2-5 home defeat to Ajax on October 18 and included a 2-2 draw at NEC Nijmegen.

Those four games have cost 14 goals, and the 2-3 home loss to Sparta Rotterdam on November 1 came after Jacob Ondrejka scored after 17 seconds, before a miscommunication between Etienne Vaessen and Hans Hateboer handed Andrej Kostic the winner in the 85th minute.

The latest setback came at AZ on November 8, where De Trots van het Noorden led 3-1 after 54 minutes, lost 4-3 to a Mexx Meerdink penalty in the 91st minute and finished with nine men after Vaessen collected a second yellow card for protesting the penalty and Hateboer was sent off in the 10th minute of stoppage time for a deliberate handball.

Euroborg has offered little protection this season, with Groningen winning two, drawing one and losing three of their six home league games, and a 2-0 home defeat to Dick Lukkien’s former club FC Emmen ended their KNVB Cup run in the first round on October 29.

The recent derby record still favours the hosts, who won 2-1 at Euroborg on August 16, 2025 through a stoppage-time Brynjolfur Darri Willumsson goal and 2-0 at Abe Lenstra Stadion on January 18, 2026, when captain Thijmen Blokzijl scored the second.

The off-field story is Lukkien, who had a hip replacement last week and said the derby arrived “just too early” for his recovery, so assistant Casper Goedkoop will coach from the touchline.

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Heerenveen have won four consecutive league games since a 2-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven, beating Excelsior 4-0, ADO Den Haag 3-2, NEC Nijmegen 1-0 and Feyenoord 5-3.

Those wins have brought 13 goals and five conceded, including two from Jacob Trenskow at ADO on October 24, and have lifted De Superfriezen to 21 points from 12 games with a goal difference of +8.

The 5-3 win over Feyenoord on November 8 ended the unbeaten league record of the Eredivisie leaders, with Heerenveen recovering from 2-0 down after 31 minutes through Maas Willemsen, Levi Smans and a late Ringo Meerveld hat-trick.

Meerveld came on at half time for Maxence Rivera and scored in the 61st, 84th and 93rd minutes, with Trenskow providing the pass for the first of them.

Away from Abe Lenstra Stadion, Robin Veldman’s side have won two, drawn two and lost one of their five league trips, but they have not won in Groningen since a 2-0 victory on March 19, 2023.

Veldman said after the Feyenoord game that his players wanted to extend the run, and a win would take them further clear of seventh-placed Fortuna Sittard, who sit on 20 points.

Groningen Eredivisie form:

Groningen form (all competitions):

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

Heerenveen form (all competitions):

Team News

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Vaessen and Hateboer are both suspended after their red cards at AZ, so Lovro Stubljar, who has been on the bench in recent league games, is expected to start in goal and Wouter Prins should move in at right-back.

Malcolm Jeng remains out with an Achilles tendon injury and goalkeeper Rijk Janse is also sidelined, while Travis Hernes and Ryan Metu are doubtful after several weeks out.

Heerenveen have no reported injuries or suspensions, so Veldman has a full squad to choose from.

Meerveld is expected to push Rivera for a start on the left of the attacking three after his hat-trick off the bench.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Stubljar; Prins, Blokzijl, Rente, Csinger; De Jonge, Clement; Schreuders, Van Bergen, Ondrejka; Willumsson

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Braude, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Linday, Courtens; Trenskow, Smans, Meerveld; Vente

We say: Groningen 2-3 Heerenveen

Heerenveen have scored 13 goals in their last four league games and have already shown they can recover from a two-goal deficit, while Groningen have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four and lose both Vaessen and Hateboer from the back line.

Groningen have won the last two derbies and have scored at least twice in each of their last four games, so Heerenveen will concede, and the crowd will matter with Lukkien watching from home.

The gap is in defensive organisation rather than attacking quality, and a Heerenveen side with a full squad and a 13-5 goal record over four wins should edge a high-scoring derby by one goal.

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