MK Dons will be targeting a seventh consecutive win in all competitions when they head to the One Call Stadium for Saturday’s League One encounter against Mansfield Town.

The visitors head into the weekend in ninth spot, while the Stags are two points worse off in 12th place in the League One table.

Match preview

Mansfield occupy a midtable position after recording five wins, four draws and four defeats in 13 league games.

The Stags enjoyed a run of three wins in four league outings before they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Notts County at the end of October.

Mansfield then played out a goalless draw against Wigan Athletic before they returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory against sixth-tier Macclesfield in the FA Cup, setting up a second-round clash against fellow League Two side Colchester United.

Nigel Clough's charges netted three more goals in their EFL Trophy clash against Chesterfield, but they were left with nothing to show for their efforts after shipping four times in the final half-hour of a 5-3 defeat, ensuring they finished the group stage without a point to their name.

Mansfield will now turn their focus back to League One action, and they should fancy their chances of picking up at least a point, having lost just one of their six home games in the third tier this term (W3, D2).

Having failed to win their last three head-to-head home matches, Mansfield are aiming to beat MK Dons at the One Call Stadium for the first time since August 2006.

© Imago / Every Second Media

MK Dons, meanwhile, are in red-hot form after winning each of their last six competitive games, including four successive victories in League One.

After beating Stevenage, Bromley and Doncaster Rovers in the third tier, MK Dons kicked off their FA Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Swindon Town.

Paul Warne's charges backed up their FA Cup success with another 2-1 win in their EFL Trophy clash with Bromley, sending them through to the Round of 32 as Group H winners.

Sam Nombe then netted a brace in an emphatic 6-2 victory in last Saturday's home clash against Burton, making it the third consecutive home league game in which MK Dons have scored four or more goals.

In stark contrast to their free-scoring home form, MK Dons have netted just seven goals across their six road trips in the third, although they only required one goal to claim their first away league win of the season against Stevenage last month.

Saturday's visitors can take confidence from the fact they have won two of their previous three away games against Mansfield, including a 2-1 success on their last visit to the One Call Stadium in March 2024.

Mansfield Town League One form:

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

MK Dons League One form:

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Mansfield are expected to be without Liam Thompson, Lucas Akins and David McGoldrick due to injury.

Bailey Cargill, George Abbott and Louis Reed are making progress in their respective recoveries, but it remains to be seen whether they will be ready for Saturday’s fixture.

Mansfield will also assess the fitness of Deji Oshilaja and Frazer Blake-Tracey, the latter of whom picked up a hamstring issue in the defeat to Chesterfield.

As for the visitors, Warne remains without the services of Ryan Barnett, Kane Wilson and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Aaron Collins is back from international duty after making his Wales debut as a substitute in Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

As League One’s top scorer with 13 goals, Collins is expected to lead the line alongside Sam Nombe, which means Callum Paterson will likely have to settle for a place on the bench despite scoring in the last two competitive games.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Bowery, Blake-Tracy, Sweeney; Moriah-Welsh, Oates, Hendry, McLaughlin; Maris, Russell; Smith

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Ekpiteta, Sanders, Goode; Silvera, Gilbey, Wintle, Crowley, Campbell; Paterson, Nombe

We say: Mansfield Town 1-2 MK Dons

MK Dons will be full of confidence after winning six games on the bounce, and we think they will continue their impressive run of form against a Mansfield side that has won just one of their last four competitive outings.

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