Coventry City welcome Crystal Palace to the Coventry Building Society Arena this weekend in a crucial Premier League relegation clash following the November international break.

Frank Lampard's 17th-placed Sky Blues sit just one point above the bottom three after a 3-1 defeat at Everton, though October home wins over Newcastle United and Sunderland offer encouragement as they chase consecutive top-flight victories on their own turf.

Meanwhile, new Palace boss Thomas Frank takes charge for the first time with less than a week of training under his belt, tasked with ending a four-match losing run and lifting the London club above their West Midlands hosts.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Coventry and Crystal Palace.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 114

Coventry wins: 41

Draws: 35

Crystal Palace wins: 38

Over 118 years have passed since Coventry City and Crystal Palace first locked horns - an FA Cup tie in January 1908 that ended in a 4-2 victory for the Eagles - and there have now been 114 competitive meetings between the two clubs across all competitions.

There is very little to separate the sides historically, with the Sky Blues holding the narrowest of edges on 41 victories, while Palace are hot on their heels with 38 wins and another 35 encounters have ended all square.

More than 14 years have elapsed since their most recent clash in March 2012, when the two teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 Championship draw in the West Midlands several months after Palace had edged a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park.

Coventry's last triumphs in this fixture came during the 2010-11 campaign, when they recorded back-to-back 2-1 home wins in the FA Cup and Championship in January and February 2011 to avenge a 2-0 defeat in South London earlier that season.

Prior to that double, Palace had enjoyed a dominant spell over the Sky Blues, putting together a 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions between September 2005 and November 2009 that included seven wins and three draws.

That sequence featured five consecutive victories for the Londoners - highlighted by emphatic 4-1 and 4-2 away triumphs - before Coventry finally ended their hoodoo with a gritty 1-0 win at Selhurst Park in February 2010.

This weekend's showdown marks their first Premier League meeting in over 28 years, with the clubs last crossing paths in the top flight in February 1998 when Coventry ran out 3-0 winners in South London.

Across their six previous Premier League encounters, the Sky Blues hold the upper hand with two victories to Palace's one alongside three draws, and remarkably neither side has ever won a home game in the competition.

Palace's lone Premier League success in this fixture was a 4-1 away demolition in November 1994, whereas Coventry claimed 2-0 and 3-0 victories on the road in February 1995 and February 1998 respectively.

Before the Premier League era, Coventry were a formidable force against Palace in the old First Division, going unbeaten in their first 14 top-flight meetings between 1969 and 1990 - winning 10 and drawing four - before the Eagles finally broke their duck with a 2-1 win in December 1990.

Knockout meetings have been rare, with Palace winning three of their four cup ties - including 3-0 and 1-0 League Cup successes in 2002 and 2005 - while Coventry's most emphatic results in the fixture date back to their Division Three (South) days in the 1930s, when they dished out 8-0 and 8-1 home thrashings in 1932 and 1935.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 06, 2012: Coventry 1-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Aug 16, 2011: Crystal Palace 2-1 Coventry (Championship)

Feb 12, 2011: Coventry 2-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Jan 08, 2011: Coventry 2-1 Crystal Palace (FA Cup)

Nov 13, 2010: Crystal Palace 2-0 Coventry (Championship)

Feb 20, 2010: Crystal Palace 0-1 Coventry (Championship)

Nov 21, 2009: Coventry 1-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Apr 07, 2009: Crystal Palace 1-1 Coventry (Championship)

Nov 08, 2008: Coventry 0-2 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Dec 26, 2007: Coventry 0-2 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Sep 18, 2007: Crystal Palace 1-1 Coventry (Championship)

Jan 13, 2007: Coventry 2-4 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Sep 23, 2006: Crystal Palace 1-0 Coventry (Championship)

Nov 22, 2005: Crystal Palace 2-0 Coventry (Championship)

Oct 15, 2005: Coventry 1-4 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Sep 20, 2005: Crystal Palace 1-0 Coventry (League Cup)

May 09, 2004: Coventry 2-1 Crystal Palace (League Division One)

Nov 29, 2003: Crystal Palace 1-1 Coventry (League Division One)

Jan 01, 2003: Crystal Palace 1-1 Coventry (League Division One)

Nov 06, 2002: Crystal Palace 3-0 Coventry (League Cup)

Previous Premier League meetings

Feb 28, 1998: Crystal Palace 0-3 Coventry (Premier League)

Sep 24, 1997: Coventry 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 11, 1995: Crystal Palace 0-2 Coventry (Premier League)

Nov 02, 1994: Coventry 1-4 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 27, 1993: Crystal Palace 0-0 Coventry (Premier League)

Oct 03, 1992: Coventry 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)