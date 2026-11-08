Preview: Mansfield Town vs Chesterfield - prediction, team news, lineups

Mansfield Town play host to Chesterfield on Tuesday evening having already been eliminated from the EFL Trophy.

However, the visitors to Field Mill have booked their place in the knockout stages with five points from their opening two games in Group D of the Northern Section.

Match preview

Nigel Clough will be disappointed with how Mansfield have fared in the EFL Trophy, losing to Manchester City Under-21s and Port Vale respectively.

Six goals have been conceded in those contests, including four versus City, but Clough will be more encouraged with their form in League One and the FA Cup.

At the weekend, Mansfield recorded a 3-0 victory over National League North high-flyers Macclesfield FC, avoiding what was viewed as a genuine cup upset possibility.

They had previously failed to beat or score versus Notts County and Wigan Athletic, yet 11 points have been accumulated from their last six matches in the third tier of English football.

That run has kept the Stags in 11th position in the League One table, just seven points adrift of second place.

© Imago / Sportimage

In sharp contrast to Mansfield in this competition, Chesterfield have racked up five points, as well as scoring five goals versus Man City.

Paul Cook's team followed that with a penalty-shootout success over Port Vale after a 1-1 draw, and a top-two spot is now assured.

Nevertheless, Cook will have concerns over Chesterfield's recent inconsistency, with there being 18 goals in their most recent three encounters.

Although a 4-1 loss at Newport County was posted on October 30, the Spireites registered a 5-1 triumph over Crewe Alexandra in the preceding game and edged out Yeovil Town by a 4-3 scoreline in Saturday's FA Cup tie.

Mansfield Town EFL Trophy form:

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

Chesterfield EFL Trophy form:

W

D

Chesterfield form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Every Second Media / Alamy

Clough could draft Harry Lewis, Owen Dodgson, Elliott Hewitt, Kyle Knoyle, Luke Bolton, Ollie Taylor and Tyler Roberts into his Mansfield starting lineup.

The formation that Clough will use is not obvious, a consequence of deploying different tactics for the previous two EFL Trophy games.

Deji Oshilaja is expected to remain sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield youngsters Victor Huart, Gunner Elliott and Jaylen Zarb have all been called up for international duty.

Ryan Boot, Junior Eccleston, Tom Naylor, George McEachran, Dilan Markanday, Dylan Duffy, Joel Randall and Fraser Byrden are in contention for opportunities.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Lewis; Knoyle, Hewitt, Bowery; Bolton, Hendry, Oates Dodgson; Maris, Taylor; Roberts

Chesterfield possible starting lineup:

Boot; Hutton, Pond, Eccleston, Gordon; Naylor, McEachran; Markanday, Randell, Duffy; Bryden

We say: Mansfield Town 1-2 Chesterfield

While both teams will make as many changes as the EFL rule book allows, Chesterfield will be motivated to secure top spot. Therefore, even with Mansfield giving a better account of themselves in their previous group matches, we are backing the visitors to prevail by the odd goal in three.

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