Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers will square off on Saturday in a Yorkshire derby with importance at both ends of the League One table.

The hosts sit a point outside of the playoff places following a defeat last time out while their visitors have dropped into the bottom four due to consecutive losses.

Match preview

Bradford City head into their first League One game of November at the weekend following an international break with the hopes of returning to winning ways and moving back into the top six.

After winning promotion from League Two and losing in the League One playoffs in the last two seasons, the Bantams picked up where they left off in early 2026-27, winning five of their first seven outings before Graham Alexander departed for Preston North End.

They then turned to Michael Duff and have struggled to continue their hot start since, winning one, drawing four and losing one of their last six league matches with the only victory coming against Stevenage in mid-October.

That did form part of a run of four straight clean sheets for the Bantams, who top the division with nine and have conceded a league-low tally of eight goals, but that came to an end in their last league outing against fellow promotion-chasers and Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, who dished out a 3-0 beating at Mbanq Valley Parade.

Now, at least, on the back of a pair of confidence-boosting cup wins before their break, beating Marine 7-0 in the FA Cup and York City 4-0 in the EFL Trophy, Bradford City now sit eighth, but just two points off fourth spot, and will hope to retake a top-six spot and kickstart another hot streak in League One.

© Iconsport / AHPIX, AHPIX / Alamy

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the trip across Yorkshire in search of a return to winning ways of their own in their battle at the other end of League One.

Doncaster Rovers also won promotion from League Two in 2024-25 and finished 14th last time around on their return to the second tier but now find themselves 21st with just 12 points on the board from 13 games.

That is in no small part down to a poor away record, having lost five of seven games on the road, collected just four points and conceded 16 goals in those.

Two heavy away defeats have come consecutively for Grant McCann's side since a home victory over Sheffield Wednesday, as they lost 3-1 at Luton Town and 6-1 in their last third-tier match away at MK Dons at the end of October.

Having also since played two cup games, beating Rochdale in the EFL Trophy and losing 3-0 away at non-league Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup, Doncaster Rovers now head into a tough trip aiming to kickstart an upturn in form in League One and climb out of the bottom four.

Bradford City League One form:

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Doncaster Rovers League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Bradford City remain without wide men Josh Neufville and Tyreik Wright, while attacker Bobby Pointon also missed their last outing through injury.

Corey O'Keeffe will continue in a wing-back role in Neufville's absence, while Antoni Sarcevic will start in midfield having served a suspension in the FA Cup for a red card received in their last league game.

George Lapslie, Adam Phillips and Nick Powell will all compete for starts in attack after Jake Beesley led the line with support from Kayden Jackson and Will Swan in the 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield.

Doncaster Rovers continue to contend with several injury issues, as James Collins, Francis Okoronkwo, Matty Pearson, James Husband and Tommy O'Reilly should all remain sidelined.

McCann made some rotations in their two cup games and should make changes from the team that lost 6-1 to MK Dons in their last league outing, with the likes of Robbie Gotts and Will Keane pushing to start after being reduced to substitute appearances.

Hakeeb Adelakun will also challenge for a start on the wing and may join Isaac Hutchinson and Jordan Thomas in support of a lone striker unless captain and key man Owen Bailey returns to an advanced midfield role.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Pennington, Baldwin, Pratt; O'Keeffe, Sarcevic, Connolly, Touray; Swan, Beesley, Phillips

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Sterry, Grehan, Byrne, Senior; Broadbent, Gotts; Thomas, Bailey, Adelakun; Keane

We say: Bradford City 1-0 Doncaster Rovers

Bradford City have certainly not been at their best in League One since Michael Duff's arrival, but still boasting the league's standout defensive record, and having rebuilt confidence with a pair of dominant cup wins, we back them to come out on top at home to a struggling Doncaster team.

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