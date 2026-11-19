Feyenoord host SBV Excelsior at Stadion Feijenoord (De Kuip) in Rotterdam in round 13 of the 2026-27 Eredivisie on Saturday.

The Pride of South sit second in the Eredivisie table on 25 points, one behind PSV after losing 5-3 at Heerenveen on November 8, while Excelsior are 15th on 11 points, one clear of the relegation play-off place after five straight league defeats.

Match preview

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side arrive without a win in five matches in all competitions, having lost 1-0 at Real Betis on October 21, drawn 1-1 with PSV and Fortuna Sittard, lost 3-0 at home to Inter Milan on November 3 and lost 5-3 at Heerenveen.

Heerenveen was Feyenoord's first league defeat of the season, and it came after they led 2-0 through Anis Hadj Moussa and a Nacho Ferri penalty, only for substitute Ringo Meerveld to score a hat-trick.

Their attack has not been the problem, as 36 league goals in 12 games trail only PSV's 40, and a 5-0 home win over Utrecht on September 20 featured two goals from Hadj Moussa plus strikes from Ferri, Luciano Valente and Gaoussou Diarra.

The damage is coming at the other end, where Feyenoord have conceded seven goals in their last three league games after allowing 10 in the first nine, and they have let in at least one in each of their last five matches in all competitions.

Goalkeeper Tjark Ernst, signed from Hertha BSC for €5m in the summer, received sarcastic applause from home supporters after a routine catch against Inter, and Opta figures published by NOS rate only two Eredivisie goalkeepers worse than him at keeping out shots, although Van Bronckhorst continues to select him.

Captain Valente said after the Heerenveen defeat that things clearly had to change, while Van Bronckhorst has said that opponents have adapted to the way Feyenoord play.

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Ruben den Uil's side won 4-0 at Cambuur in their opening game to go top of the Eredivisie for the first time in 47 years, and they had 10 points from five games after a draw at NEC on September 8.

Since then Excelsior have taken one point from a possible 21, a run of seven games that includes a 2-2 draw at Ajax on September 19 despite being outshot 33-8, a 1-5 home loss to Groningen and a 4-0 defeat at Heerenveen on October 16.

In their last five league games, Excelsior have conceded 20 goals and scored once, a stretch that includes a 9-0 defeat by Twente on November 1, the heaviest in the club's league history, in which Nesto Groen was sent off after five minutes for a challenge on Robin Propper.

Go Ahead Eagles then won 1-0 at Excelsior on November 7 through Soren Tengstedt, in a game Den Uil described as a typical 0-0, which left the Kralingers without a goal in four league games and on 16 for the season, four of which came in the opening win at Cambuur.

Aymen Sliti, who has three league goals, and defender Jan Plug are both on loan from Feyenoord, and Sliti has said he will not celebrate if he scores at De Kuip.

Feyenoord have eased the restrictions on visiting supporters for the derby, who will not be required to use organised transport to De Kuip.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

SBV Excelsior form (all competitions):

Team News

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Hadj Moussa is a major doubt after a sprained ankle on international duty with Algeria following the game against Togo, and Feyenoord-watcher Martijn Krabbendam said on Voetbal International's podcast that reaching the derby will be difficult, with the club aiming to have him ready for the Klassieker against Ajax on November 29, although Kicker reported that he left the Algeria camp after a dispute with the coach rather than through injury.

Jeremiah St. Juste is still out with a shin problem and Van Bronckhorst hopes to have him back before the winter break, while Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos and Thomas Beelen are not expected until after it and Tijme Wessels is recovering from knee surgery.

Reiss Nelson and Shaqueel van Persie are available again after injuries, Gijs Smal has returned to group training and Jakub Moder, who has played one minute this season, is also being eased back, although neither is certain for Saturday and no Feyenoord player is suspended.

For the visitors, Groen misses the derby serving the last game of a three-match ban, with one match suspended, for the red card against Twente, which leaves Mario Dominguez or David Garden to lead the line.

Sliti hurt his hand in the Netherlands Under-21s' 3-2 defeat by Denmark on November 17 and fears a bruised or broken thumb, but he has said he expects to play on Saturday, with former Feyenoord winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh the alternative on the flank.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Marmol, Lopez; Zechiel, Vanhoutte, Targhalline; Van Persie, Ferri, Valente

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Bos, Plug, Widell, Meissen; Yegoian, Hartjes; Naujoks, Thorsteinsson, Sliti; Dominguez

We say: Feyenoord 3-0 SBV Excelsior

Feyenoord have won each of their last six meetings with Excelsior, scoring at least twice every time, including 2-1 wins on August 16, 2025 and March 15, 2026, and Excelsior have not won at De Kuip since 1980.

That record matters because this Excelsior side has conceded 20 goals in five league games, has lost Groen up front and faces an attack that has scored 36 times in 12 league games.

Feyenoord's own defence, which has conceded in five straight matches, and the possible absence of Hadj Moussa leave a small opening, but Excelsior have failed to score in each of their last four league games, so we expect Van Bronckhorst's side to win without needing to rely on one player.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.