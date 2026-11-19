Seeking their first-ever away victory in the MLS Cup playoffs, Charlotte FC will visit SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday for game one of their best-of-three series with the Chicago Fire.

The Fire finished fourth in the Eastern Conference this year, losing their last outing 4-3 to the Columbus Crew as they wound up a point above Charlotte, who drew 3-3 with Inter Miami on Decision Day.

Match preview

Throughout 2026, Chicago were out to prove that last year was no fluke as they continued to improve in the league yet again.

In his second year as head coach, Gregg Berhalter saw his team gain two more points than in his inaugural campaign, while finishing four places higher in the Eastern Conference table this time around and making the playoffs on successive occasions.

The next step will be for the Fire to find some playoff success, with this club aiming to advance beyond the first round for the first time since 2009.

During this regular season campaign, they won three more home matches when compared to 2025, though they have only won one playoff fixture in Illinois since 2009, defeating Orlando City 3-1 in the Wildcard Round a year ago.

They have points in three of their last four MLS encounters but will try to snap a two-match domestic losing run at home this weekend, conceding a combined seven goals in those two defeats.

On Sunday, the Fire can beat Charlotte at home for a third consecutive occasion, having won those last two contests by a single goal.

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The Crown are back in the post-season for a third successive occasion, hoping to get past round one at long last.

Dean Smith’s men set a single-season club record for goals scored in 2026 (66), averaging just under two per match (1.9) in the league this year.

This weekend, they will hope to end a four-match domestic winless run away from home and collect their first-ever road triumph in the post-season.

Defensively, they have been shaky as the visitors in 2026, conceding three or more goals on eight occasions in the regular season.

In round one of the playoffs, they have netted just one goal overall and have never scored in the opening half of an MLS road playoff game.

Charlotte have also never won a post-season game in normal time, and have scored first only once, in 2024 when they lost to Orlando City on penalties in the decisive third game of that best-of-three opening round series.

Chicago Fire Major League Soccer form:

Charlotte FC Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Susa

Due to a knock, Inter Miami loanee Noah Allen is questionable for the Fire, as is Robin Lod, who has a leg injury.

Robert Lewandowski has three goals in his last two games, netting a brace in their defeat to the Crew, with Maren Haile-Selassie also scoring on Decision Day.

On the Charlotte side, Tim Ream is questionable as he recovers from an adductor issue, Archie Goodwin may not be available due to a foot problem, Nimfasha Berchimas is recovering from foot surgery and Aron John is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Liel Abada notched a pair of goals in their regular-season finale, while a 90th-minute strike from Rodolfo Aloko earned them a point against the reigning MLS Cup champions.

Chicago Fire possible starting lineup:

Brady; Dean, Hanche-Olsen, Elliott, Gutman; Saletros, D’Avilla, Haile-Selassie; Zinckernagel, Lewandowski, Bamba

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Byrne, Agyemang, Kessler, Toffolo; Diani, Westwood, Biel; De La Torre, Toklomati, Saint-Maximin

We say: Chicago Fire 2-1 Charlotte FC

Big players elevate their games in big moments, and Lewandowski has usually been a difference-maker at club level, we believe his consistency and lethal finishing will prove decisive on Sunday.

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