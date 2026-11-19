Aiming to break into the top eight of the Championship table on their return from the November international break, Sheffield United will welcome Watford to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The hosts lost in their final game before the break but sit just two points outside of the playoff spots, while their visitors sit five points above the drop zone thanks to a win and a draw in their last two outings.

Match preview

Sheffield United head back into Championship action after the international break on Saturday aiming to reignite their pursuit of the playoff places.

Aiming to kick on from a 13th-placed finish in 2025-26 and challenge for a return to the Premier League, the Blades experienced a mixed start to the season but looked to have turned a corner after the September and October break.

The Blades managed four wins and one draw in their first six games back from that break, scoring 11 goals and conceding six in those games, culminating in a 1-0 home victory over Wrexham, with Ben Brereton Diaz on the scoresheet, and a 3-2 away victory against Preston North End thanks to Sydie Peck's hat-trick.

They were unable to carry that winning streak into the latest break, though, visiting Charlton Athletic last time out and losing 2-1, having fallen behind and levelled through Jordan Ayew before Matt Godden scored the winner for their hosts 10 minutes from time.

Now sat 10th but just two points behind seventh and eighth spots, Sheffield United will again hope to come back firing and return to winning ways at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

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Their visitors, meanwhile, head to South Yorkshire aiming to build on a positive turn in form before the break.

After a 16th-placed Championship finish in 2025-26 and the summer appointment of Alessio Dionisi, Watford endured a poor start to the new campaign, picking up just 11 points from their first 13 matches, winning three and losing eight of those.

The Hornets' away record is a real cause for concern, having lost six and drawn one of their seven league matches on the road, scoring just four goals in those and conceding 14.

The most recent of those was a 3-2 away loss against Norwich City, in which they led 2-0 at the break, but Dionisi's men did bounce back, beating Lincoln City 1-0 at home thanks to Stephy Mavididi's goal, before they hosted then-leaders Middlesbrough last time out and stood strong for a point from a 0-0 draw.

Watford now return to action hoping to add to those positive results and extend their five-point lead over the relegation zone.

Sheffield United Championship form:

Watford Championship form:

Team News

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Sheffield Wednesday are unable to call on defender Femi Seriki, who sustained a long-term injury before the break, while Matt Doherty, Ryan One and Joe Rothwell may also remain sidelined.

Patrick Bamford may be in line for a return, though, having been out with a shoulder injury, and if deemed fit he could return up front from the start despite competition for those places from Ben Brereton Diaz, Tom Cannon, Jordan Ayew and Tyrese Campbell.

Kalvin Phillips has impressed in his second loan spell with the Blades thus far and will again join Sydie Peck in midfield.

Watford are still without Kwadwo Baah, Jeremy Ngakia, Soumaila Coulibaly and Edoardo Bove on Saturday due to ongoing injuries.

Kevin Keben and Branimir Mlacic should again join Mattie Pollock in the middle of the defence after their clean sheet against Middlesbrough last time out, while Krepin Diatta may start in a wing-back role if he is fit after being forced off in that game.

Competition for attacking spots is rife with Mamadou Doumbia, Amin Nabizada, Stephy Mavididi, Luca Kjerrumgaard, Rocco Vata and Othmane Maamma all pushing to start, while Myron Boadu has often led the line but missed the Middlesbrough game.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Choudhury, Tanganga, Kitching, Burrows; Donovan, Peck, Phillips, Brereton Diaz; Cannon, Bamford

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Diatta, Keben, Pollock, Mlacic, Zemura; Kayembe, Kyprianou, Bravo; Mavididi, Doumbia

We say: Sheffield United 1-0 Watford

Watford showed signs of improvement before the break with consecutive clean sheets, but we fancy Sheffield United, rested after a disappointing defeat halted their notable improvement, to bounce back at Bramall Lane.

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