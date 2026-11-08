Preview: Burton Albion vs Notts County - prediction, team news, lineups

Burton Albion will be looking to secure their place in the EFL Trophy knockout stages when they welcome Notts County to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors have already qualified, but Burton still have work to do if they are to join them.

Match preview

Burton currently sit 15th in League One with 17 points from 14 matches, but they have only won one of their last six league matches.

The Brewers suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Wycombe Wanderers in their most recent league outing, but they responded positively on Saturday by recording a convincing 4-0 win over Rushden and Diamonds in the FA Cup.

Will Collar, Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Charlie Webster and Zac Scutt all scored for Gary Bowyer's side and they will be looking to carry that momentum into Tuesday's game.

Burton have collected three points from their opening two EFL Trophy matches, losing to Nottingham Forest Under-21s on penalties after a 1-1 draw and then beating Grimsby Town on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

A victory over Notts County on Tuesday would guarantee Burton a place in the knockout stages.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Notts County, meanwhile, sit 17th in League One with 14 points from 12 matches and are just three points behind Burton with a game in hand.

Martin Paterson's side head into Tuesday's clash after a dramatic FA Cup encounter against Altrincham on Saturday, which saw them draw 2-2 before winning on penalties.

Jacob Bedeau gave Notts County an early lead, but Altrincham fought back with goals from Lucas Weaver and Lewis Banks before Callum Roberts netted a late equaliser.

In the EFL Trophy, Notts County have been the standout team in their group, recording a 2-1 victory over Grimsby before thrashing Nottingham Forest Under-21s 5-1.

Although they have already guaranteed qualification for the next round, the visitors will be keen to continue their good form as they are currently unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions.

Burton Albion EFL Trophy form:

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

Notts County EFL Trophy form:

Notts County form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Burton could reward Scutt with a start after he came off the bench to score against Rushden and Diamonds, with the 18-year-old set to feature in attack alongside Charlie Webster and Mark O'Mahony.

Collar and Kegs Chauke are set to continue in midfield, with Borges Rodrigues and Emeka Adiele likely to feature out wide.

Notts County will be hoping Roberts can continue his good form, having scored in their last two games.

Daniel Kanu and Luka Smyth are set to lead the line ahead of Roberts, while Nick Tsaroulla and Ishe Samuels-Smith are expected to start out wide.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Tilt, Lewis, Sibbick; Rodrigues, Chauke, Collar, Adiele; Webster, Scutt; O'Mahony

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Bedeau, Ness, McDonald; Tsaroulla, Robertson, Finneran, Samuels-Smith; Roberts; Kanu, Smyth

We say: Burton Albion 1-1 Notts County

These two sides are pretty evenly matched and we are expecting a tough, hard-fought encounter on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.