Sunderland vs. Chelsea team news: Emiliano Martinez, Moises Caicedo decisions made for Stadium of Light clash

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been left out of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Sunderland.

Despite suffering a fractured jaw against Everton on October 17, the Argentina international has been pushing to return before the international break.

However, deputy Mike Penders has kept his place in the starting lineup, with 34-year-old Martinez not named on the substitutes' bench.

With Moises Caicedo having been passed fit to start at the Stadium of Light, Xabi Alonso has only made two changes to the team that began the 2-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend.

Josh Acheampong has been left out of the squad, presumably through injury, with Pep Chavarria being brought into the team at left-back and Marco Palestra switching to the right.

Despite his positive performance versus United, Estevao Willian has been dropped. Jordan Henderson returns after illness.

A front three of Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Pedro Neto has been named, the assumption being that Neto will line up down the centre.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Meunier among Sunderland players recalled against Chelsea

Meanwhile, Regis le Bris has made three alterations to his Sunderland XI after last weekend's 3-1 defeat at Coventry City.

Thomas Meunier, Nordi Mukiele and Chemsdine Talbi have been drafted into the team.

As well as Omar Alderete missing out through suspension, Chris Rigg and Angulo have dropped down to the bench.

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Meunier, Mukiele, O'Nien, Reinaldo; Xhaka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbery

Subs: Ellborg, Danso, Methalie, Angulo, Rigg, Isidor, Fofana, Tutierov, Ahoka

Chelsea XI: Penders; Palestra, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria; Lavia, Caicedo, Henderson; Palmer, Rogers, Neto

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Anselmino, Gusto, Barco, Nicoll-Jazuli, Quenda, Estevao, Welbeck, Emegha