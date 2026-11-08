Liverpool lineup vs. Crystal Palace confirmed as Trey Nyoni dropped in quintuple change

Crystal Palace and Liverpool have revealed their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Reds boss Andoni Iraola has made five changes to the team that lost 3-2 to Fenerbahce in the Champions League in midweek, as the Merseyside giants aim to avoid a third straight defeat in all tournaments.

Among the players to make way is Trey Nyoni, despite the teenage midfielder already winning over the fans and scoring the opening goal in Wednesday's European defeat.

Even though Ryan Gravenberch is still missing with a heel injury, Iraola has opted for a Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister double pivot, as Nyoni drops down to the bench.

Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz have also been demoted, as Ronald Araujo, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak come back into the visitors' XI.

The latter struck his seventh goal of the season across all tournaments in midweek, and he has managed two goals from his most recent three Premier League matches against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool lineups: Four changes from Pierre Sage

The Reds to take on Crystal Palace ?? #CRYLIV https://t.co/SzoEz5x1pp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage has made four alterations to the team that left it late to draw 1-1 with Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday.

Eagles striker Jean-Philippe Mateta begins a three-game suspension following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur, so Jorgen Strand Larsen will lead the line with support from Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino.

Oscar Mingueza also regains his place at right wing-back over Anan Khalaili, while Liverpool-linked Adam Wharton retains his place in midfield despite being sent off in midweek.

Sage has made two further changes in defence, as Jaydee Canvot drops out for Jefferson Lerma, while Axel Disasi - dropped for the Hoffenheim clash for allegedly being late to a team meeting - is in for Honest Ahanor, who has failed to make a Premier League matchday squad for the third gameweek running.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Disasi, Lerma; Mingueza, Wharton, Timber, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino; Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Canvot, Khalaili, Doucoure, Hughes, Chilwell, Osorio, McNeil, Nketiah

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Tsimikas, Munoz, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas, Ngumoha

More to follow.