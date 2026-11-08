Liverpool transfer news: Jeremie Frimpong update as defender considers 'surprise' decision

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Frimpong update as defender considers 'surprise' Liverpool decision
© Imago / Ulrich Hufnagel

Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong is allegedly open to a transfer away from Anfield in 2027.

In the summer of 2025, Liverpool paid nearly £30m to sign the Netherlands international from Bayer Leverkusen, the hope being that he would become a mainstay in the team.

However, a number of injuries and poor form have left Frimpong with just 14 Premier League starts across a 15-month period.

Meanwhile, in sharp contrast to his previous return in Germany, the 25-year-old has only contributed three goals and four assists from 43 appearances in all competitions.

According to winwin, a scenario could materialise where Frimpong leaves Liverpool during the winter transfer window.

© Iconsport / Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA

Frimpong considering Liverpool exit?

The report claims that intermediaries have suggested Frimpong as a suitable target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Frimpong is said to be ready to leave English football in an effort to kick-start his career.

Given the fee that they paid for Frimpong, whether Liverpool would consider a sale or loan exit remains to be seen.

At the same time, if Conor Bradley makes a successful return from a long-term knee injury over the coming weeks, Andoni Iraola and Liverpool chiefs may be open-minded to a departure.

He has not made a start in the Premier League since the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on August 29.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why Liverpool should actively look to sell Frimpong

When Liverpool paid £29.5m for Frimpong, they were acquiring someone who was proven as a wing-back, rather than a right-back.

Therefore, it came as little surprise when a diminutive player such as Frimpong struggled defensively under Arne Slot.

While the injuries have not helped matters, Frimpong does not have the physicality to become an effective Premier League right-back.

If Liverpool can engineer a move for him at the turn of the year, the opportunity should be taken. The longer that he remains at Anfield, his valuation is likely to decrease.

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