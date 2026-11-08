Next Man United manager: Unai Emery verdict issued by ex-Aston Villa star before Premier League contest

Unai Emery leaving Aston Villa for Manchester United would be a nonsensical decision amid speculation surrounding the Red Devils' new head coach, an ex-Villa stalwart has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Emery's future represents a fascinating sub-plot ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Man United and Villa at Old Trafford, where Michael Carrick could potentially take charge of his final Red Devils fixture.

The Englishman's side have won just one of their first nine top-flight matches this season and dropped into the bottom three of the Premier League table on Saturday, although Tuesday's incredible 3-2 Champions League win over Roma saw Carrick put a marginal amount of credit in the bank.

Carrick remains the bookies' favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job, though, and Emery has been tipped as one of the leading contenders to take charge of Man United if the Red Devils opt for a change in leadership.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently hit the headlines for declaring that Man Utd would always "be a bigger club" than Villa when discussing Emery's future, while also telling fans in no unspoken terms to stay in their line, prompting the threat of legal action from the Lions.

Unai Emery to Man United would be "really surprising"

© Imago / Dave Shopland

However, Brad Friedel would be "really surprised" if Emery decided to jump ship for Man United, given the contrasting "state" of Villa and the 20-time English champions at present.

"He has to think of now as opposed to in the future for your managerial career," Friedel said. "You could go somewhere else and you could last six games and be out. The head coach's job, it's ruthless.

"I think any top job that comes up, Unai Emery's name will be on the list. But I would be really surprised if he went to a club like Manchester United right now.

"If he can get Aston Villa in the Champions League another season after this, he can make an incredible team. They've gone through where they had to correct their wages and their finances.

"If he can get them there again, they'll be in a great place financially and to go forward, because then the stadium will be done, they'll increase their matchday revenue, they'll be able to spend a little bit more.

"I don't see Unai Emery leaving right now, or even wanting to, for that job. Some people might have a conversation because it's Man United, but I think if you really look at the state of the two clubs, I think you stay at Villa."

What is the latest on Unai Emery's Aston Villa contract situation?

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Emery is still under contract at Villa Park until the end of the 2028-29 season, meaning Man United would already have to fork out a hefty compensation package to prise him away from the Lions.

However, the ex-Arsenal head coach has confirmed that he is discussing a further extension with Aston Villa, and the expectation is that fresh terms will be agreed imminently.

Emery has not publicly commented on ongoing links with the Man United job, but the Spaniard's actions suggest that he is completely committed to the Aston Villa project while the Red Devils remain in disarray.

Victory for Villa at Old Trafford may heighten calls from the Man Utd faithful for Emery to take charge, but INEOS should already be looking elsewhere for a new soul to handle the poisoned chalice.

Brad Friedel was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Grosvenor Sport.