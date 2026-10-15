Preview: Peterborough United vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Peterborough United welcome Burton Albion to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon for their latest instalment of League One action in the 2026-27 season.

In their previous outing, the Posh made it consecutive triumphs by posting a 3-1 win away to Leicester City, while the Brewers fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Match preview

After narrowly avoiding relegation to the fourth tier last season, finishing 18th in the table and only four points above Exeter City in the drop zone, Peterborough will be hoping that they won’t be fighting towards the bottom of the division once again after a difficult start to the latest campaign.

Despite claiming an impressive victory against Leicester at the King Power Stadium last weekend, the Posh have lost five of their opening nine League One fixtures so far this season and as a result, Saturday’s hosts sit outside the division’s relegation zone only on goal difference.

Conversely, Robbie Savage will certainly be happy with his side’s performances in the cup competitions though, with Peterborough progressing through three stages to book a fourth round tie against Bradford City in the EFL Cup, while also earning maximum points from their first two EFL Trophy matches to confirm their place in the knockout phases of the tournament.

Having lost just one of their previous eight meetings with Burton, winning four over that stretch, the Posh will also be confident of replicating that form in the league this weekend and making it four wins from their latest five fixtures in all competitions.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Having battled towards the foot of the table in all of the previous three League One campaigns, finishing no more than five points above the relegation zone on each of those occasions, Burton will be hoping that they can avoid a similar fight this time around after a promising start to their season.

Losing just two of their opening eight fixtures, the Brewers only sat outside the division’s playoff places on goal difference at the end of September, but after falling to defeat against Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers in each of their previous two outings, Gary Bowyer’s men have now dropped to 10th in the League One table.

Unlike their opposition, Burton’s recent struggles have have transpired to the cup competitions too, with the Brewers following up an opening round EFL Cup exit at home to Blackburn Rovers by drawing both of their first two EFL Trophy fixtures, meaning they will likely need to win their final group match to qualify for the knockout stages.

With no wins in each of the latest three encounters between the sides, Burton won’t be enthused by their recent record against the Posh, but having taken four points from their previous two visits to the Weston Homes Stadium, the Brewers certainly can’t be written off this weekend.

Peterborough United League One form:

D

L

D

L

L

W

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

D

L

W

L

W

W

Burton Albion League One form:

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Savage will definitely be without Rio Adebisi for Saturday’s clash as the 26-year-old continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury, while fellow defender Samuel Hughes also remains sidelined with an Achilles tendon rupture.

Following a six month absence with a broken ankle, the Posh welcomed forward Declan Frith back to action against Ipswich U21s last week and will be hoping the 24-year-old can make his first league appearance since April this weekend.

Having spent the beginning of the season in the treatment room, Matthew Garbett came off the bench in both of Peterborough’s fixtures last week and will certainly be pushing for a spot in the starting 11 this weekend.

Contributing to five goals in his previous six games, striker Harry Leonard is undoubtedly the Posh’s current dangerman and will be looking to at least replicate last season’s 16 strike tally at the end of the 2026-27 League One campaign.

After breaking his toe last month, Joe Lewis remains out of action for Burton, while defensive partner Kyran Lofthouse looks to be a doubt for Saturday’s clash too having picked up a knock.

Since signing on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, Irish forward Mark O’Mahony is yet to make an appearance for the Brewers, though he is reportedly nearing a return to action in the near future.

Despite playing in defence, Finn Delap and Jack Armer have been the visitors’ biggest threats going forward so far this season, scoring three goals each to top the club’s scoring charts after eight League One matches.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Johnston, Mendonca, Feeney, Mills; Kelly, Ashfield; Shofowoke, Williams, Edwards; Leonard

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Delap, Evans, Tilt; Borges Rodrigues, Collar, Chauke, Armer; Vickers, Webster; Adom

We say: Peterborough United 2-0 Burton Albion

Having experienced a slump in form over the previous few weeks, Burton will be hoping that they can edge back towards the playoff positions this weekend when they face a Peterborough side who have won just one league match at the Western Homes Stadium so far this season.

However, after ending their six-match winless run in League One with an imposing 3-1 win against Leicester last weekend, we think the Posh will be revitalised on Saturday afternoon and claim another crucial victory to break away from the foot of the division.

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