Preview: Burton Albion vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

Burton Albion will be looking to pick up a huge win when they welcome Bradford City to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table, while the visitors are top of the division.

Match preview

Burton Albion will be looking to get back to winning ways, having failed to pick up a victory in their last three league matches.

The Brewers suffered consecutive defeats to Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers, before drawing 2-2 away to Peterborough United on Saturday.

Owura Edwards gave Peterborough an early lead before a Charlie Webster goal and a stunning strike from the halfway line by Gbemi Arubi looked to have earned Burton all three points.

However, a late equaliser from Matt Garbett in the sixth minute of stoppage time rescued a point for Peterborough.

Burton boss Gary Bowyer admitted it was "really disappointing" not to pick up all three points and he will be hoping his side can respond immediately on Tuesday.

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Bradford, meanwhile, picked up their first victory under new boss Michael Duff on Saturday to go top of League One.

The Bantams beat Stevenage 2-0 thanks to two goals in the last 11 minutes of the game from Antoni Sarcevic and Will Swan.

It was an important victory for Bradford, who dropped points in their last two league games as they drew 1-1 with Reading and 0-0 with Leyton Orient.

Duff stated after the game that he felt his side "deserved the win" and hailed the impact of his substitutes, with Swan finding the back of the net and Nick Powell winning the penalty that Sarcevic converted.

However, it is worth noting that Bradford have lost to Burton in their last three meetings across all competitions.

Burton Albion League One form:

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

Bradford City League One form:

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Bradford City form (all competitions):

Team News

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Burton could hand Arubi a start after his wonder goal against Peterborough, with Matthew Dennis dropping to the bench.

Finn Delap is expected to miss the game after picking up an injury, with George Evans likely to drop into defence and Sulyman Krubally set to start in midfield.

Bradford, meanwhile, could reward Swan and Powell with starts after the impact they made off the bench at the weekend.

Sarcevic is expected to continue his partnership in midfield with Callum Connolly.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Sibbick, Delap, Tilt; Rodrigues, Evans, Chauke, Araujo; Webster, Vickers; Dennis

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Pennington, Baldwin, Pratt; Jackson, Connolly, Sarcevic, Touray; Phillips, Pointon; Beesley

We say: Burton Albion 1-2 Bradford City

Bradford are in better form and look to be finding their feet under the new head coach, which is why we are backing them to pick up the win.

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