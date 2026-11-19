Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Monza striker Gustavo Varela on multiple occasions, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds are readying themselves for a crucial Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday, and a win could propel the club forward this season.

Andoni Iraola will hope that his side's attack can make the difference on the weekend, especially as the forwards in the squad struggled in previous games to make an impact.

The Merseysiders have scored just 14 goals in 10 league fixtures so far, with Alexander Isak the only attacker to have netted more than two goals in the top flight.

A new report from Corriere dello Sport claims that Liverpool have frequently observed Monza striker Varela, who could be signed for €40m (£33.51m).

© Iconsport / Massimo Paolone/LaPresse

Gustavo Varela to Liverpool: An Andoni Iraola transfer target?

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for Monza in Italy, with the striker having scored 11 goals in 11 games, while also proving an assist.

Varela only moved to the Serie A club in the summer transfer window, joining from Benfica, who sent him out on loan to Gil Vicente for the 2025-26 season.

Though committing €40m (£33.51m) to one player is not a particularly expensive outlay for a club with access to the riches of Liverpool, it would be risky to sign someone with such a limited history in top divisions and ask them to deputise Isak.

© Imago / Italy Photo Press

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike: Enough in attack at Anfield?

The likelihood that Liverpool are in the market for a striker is slim considering they not only have Isak in their squad, but also Hugo Ekitike.

While the former may be 27, the latter is only 24, and the club should not be looking to address the number nine spot for years to come.

It would be sensible to recruit younger stars to prepare for any potential decline among first-team stars, but there are great hopes for teenager Will Wright.

Adding yet another centre-forward to the equation would needlessly bloat the squad, and arguably block the pathway of academy talents.