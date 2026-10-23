Preview: Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to revitalise their Bundesliga campaign, Hoffenheim will welcome in-form Bayer Leverkusen to SNP Arena on Sunday.

Die Kraichgauer could earn back-to-back league wins for the first time this season, while Die Werkself are searching for a seventh consecutive victory across all competitions.

Match preview

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim lost four of their first five top-flight games this season, a shocking run of results that stood in stark contrast to the club's fifth-place finish in 2025-26.

However, Die Kraichgauer were able to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 on October 18, before following that success with a 3-0 triumph over Lyon, who were sat at the top of Ligue 1 at kick off on Thursday.

Those wins marked the first time that Ilzer's men avoided defeat in consecutive matches this term, and repeating the feat in the Bundesliga could change the complexion of the club's campaign to date.

After six fixtures, Hoffenheim currently sit 13th in the table, where their tally of six points puts the Sinsheim side just one above the relegation zone - and four short of the top six.

Hoping to collect maximum points against the odds on Sunday, fans of Die Kraichgauer may be concerned by the team's record of three defeats from their five outings on home turf so far.

That being said, the more positive amongst the hosts' faithful would highlight that the club have scored at least two goals in every one of their matches at SNP Arena this term.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Meanwhile, Carles Martinez Novell has impressed since taking the reins at Leverkusen, and the Spanish manager will be confident of success this weekend, heading into Sunday's clash on the back of a healthy six-game winning streak.

During their most recent Bundesliga outing, Die Werkself beat Freiburg 2-1, ending Die Breisgau-Brasilianer's brief spell at the top of the table.

That triumph has Martinez Novell's side fourth in the top flight with 13 points, one shy of leaders Bayern Munich and second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Leverkusen also ran out 2-0 winners against OFI Crete in the Europa League on Thursday, maintaining their 100% record in the competition, courtesy of a brace from Jonas Hofmann.

Bolstering that feat further is the fact that Die Werkself have now kept four clean sheets from their last six games, conceding just four times while scoring 16 goals across that flawless run.

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

Hoffenheim form (all competitions):

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Hoffenheim will be without centre-back Albian Hajdari due to a foot injury, as well as 18-year-old defensive midfielder Nathan De Cat, as he recovers from a knee issue he picked up in training.

In their absence, Robin Hranac could partner Koki Machida at centre-half, with Leon Avdullahu and Alexander Prass forming Ilzer's double pivot.

Further forward, versatile attacker Patrick Wimmer is sidelined with a hamstring injury, though Bambase Conte, Fisnik Asllani and Adam Daghim should be ready to start behind striker Tim Lemperle.

As for Leverkusen, they are missing Guela Doue (calf), while fellow right-back Montrell Culbreath is a doubt with a foot injury, so former Liverpool centre-half Jarell Quansah looks set to start on the right of the visiting defence.

Die Werkself are also down a trio of attacking options, with left winger Eliesse Ben Seghir recovering from a hamstring injury, attacking midfielder Martin Terrier out due to a muscle problem, and striker Christian Kofane dealing with a thigh injury.

With that in mind, expect to see Moussa Diaby, Ibrahim Maza and Afonso Moreira supporting Patrik Schick up front.

Elsewhere, 17-year-old defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn is building fitness after his metabolic disorder stabilised, so Ezequiel Fernandez and Aleix Garcia will start on Sunday.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Machida, Rots; Avdullahu, Prass; Conte, Asllani, Daghim; Lemperle

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez; Garcia, Fernandez; Diaby, Maza, Moreira; Schick

We say: Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Hoffenheim may have lost three of their five home matches this season, but they were able to find the back of the net at least twice in all of those fixtures, and the hosts should find themselves on the scoresheet once again.

However, Leverkusen come into Sunday's clash after winning six games on the bounce, and anything other than another victory would be seen as a surprise.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.