Aiming to build a lead at the top of the League One table on the return from the international break, Huddersfield Town will welcome Leicester City to the Accu Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently lead second-placed Stockport County on goal difference while their visitors sit 11th and four points off the top six.

Match preview

Huddersfield Town return from the November international break on Saturday aiming to pick up where they left off and pull clear at the top of the League One table.

Aiming to kick on from two disappointing years in England's third tier and fight for promotion back to the Championship, following the permanent appointment of Martin Drury over the summer, they have enjoyed an impressive campaign thus far, currently sitting top having earned 29 points from their first 14 games, winning eight and only losing one of those.

That solitary defeat came in mid-September, and the Terriers have won five and drawn two of seven league outings since, having taken on Luton Town in their final game before the break on the back of four straight victories over Plymouth Argyle, Peterborough United, Wigan Athletic and Bradford City, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two across those.

Drury's men had to settle for a point, though, levelling early in the second half through Joe Taylor in a 1-1 draw before heading into a pair of cup games, firstly bowing out of the FA Cup to fourth-tier Exeter City.

They would then beat Liverpool Under-21s 4-0 in the EFL Trophy last weekend, and now with their full focus back on League One, currently ahead of Stockport County on goal difference and third-placed Oxford United by three points, Huddersfield Town will hope to continue their hot streak and put another victory on the board.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Their visitors, meanwhile, return from the break with their sights set on the playoff places and the hopes of continuing an improved run of their own.

After suffering back-to-back defeats from the Premier League to League One, and turning to Russell Martin in the summer, Leicester City endured another poor start, managing just two wins and nine in their first eight games.

The Foxes appear to have turned a corner since, though, putting three more wins and a draw on the board in their last five league outings to climb into the top half, having beaten Doncaster Rovers, Bromley and Wigan Athletic alongside an away loss to Luton Town.

Martin's men then hosted Stevenage in their final league game before the break and had to settle for a point, having twice led through Sammy Braybrooke and Kamari Doyle and been pegged back, before they recorded consecutive cup victories, getting the better of Oxford City in the FA Cup and Walsall in the EFL Trophy.

Now also focused back on their League One bid, having moved within four points of the playoff spots and five of fourth place, Leicester City will hope to get back to winning ways with the scalp of the league leaders to move closer to the frontrunners on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

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Leicester City League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / AHPIX, AHPIX / Alamy

Huddersfield Town will remain without injured defenders Jack Whatmough and Murray Wallace and midfielders Marcus McGuane and Herbie Kane.

Drury fielded a strong team for their EFL Trophy game last week, with star forward Joe Taylor scoring another two goals to go alongside his 10 for the season in League One, and he will continue to spearhead the attack.

Derensili Sanches Fernandes will return to join him after international duty with Cape Verde, having also shone this season with seven goals and six assists in 14 League One appearances.

Leicester City have a relatively clean bill of health, other than long-term injuries for goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk and defender Ben Nelson.

Martin found a somewhat settle starting XI for the most part before the break, and Warren O'Hora, Harry Souttar and Caleb Okoli are bound to continue in a back three with Will Alves and Luke Thomas operating as full-backs.

Will Smallbone, John Lundstram and 18-year-old prospect Louis Page are likely left to compete for two midfield spots, while Sammy Braybrooke and Kamari Doyle may again support front man Emil Riis, who has scored six goals in nine league games so far this term, despite competition from Liam Cullen, Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Balker, Bowat, Roughan; Bronkhorst, Humphreys, Collins, Mumba; Sanches Fernandes, Taylor, Fletcher

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; O'Hora, Souttar, Okoli; Alves, Lundstram, Page, Thomas; Braybrooke, Riis, Doyle

We say: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Leicester City

Leicester City certainly appear to be improving and showing their class more after a tough start, but they face a tough test away at a formidable Huddersfield Town team who also boast an abundance of quality and have settled into life under Drury perfectly.

With Taylor and Sanches Fernandes both in hot streaks, we fancy the Terriers to come out on top at home in a high-quality encounter.

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