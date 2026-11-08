Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool Under-21s - prediction, team news, lineups

Huddersfield Town will look to cement first place in their EFL Trophy clash with visitors Liverpool Under-21s on Tuesday at Accu Stadium.

The Terriers are first with six points in their group and know they will advance into the knockouts, whereas the away side are third with two points and have already been eliminated from the group stage.

Match preview

Huddersfield are almost certain to claim top spot, as though they are level on points with Doncaster Rovers, they boast a five goal difference advantage with one game left to play, while their rivals' group stage has finished.

In their first two games in the tournament, the Terriers managed to score eight goals, with their latest result in the competition a 5-0 victory against Rochdale on October 6.

Head coach Martin Drury could be forgiven for focusing on League One considering his team are first in the third tier with 29 points from 14 matchweeks and have a strong chance of securing promotion.

The hosts' form of late has been exceptional, as while they lost 2-1 against Exeter City in the FA Cup on Saturday, they had won six and drawn two of their prior eight fixtures.

Huddersfield have failed to claim victory in three of their last five outings at Accu Stadium, though they only suffered one loss in that time.

© Imago

Liverpool Under-21s know they have finished third in the group given they are four points from second-placed Doncaster Rovers, while they are one point ahead of Rochdale, who have no more fixtures left to play.

The Reds at least come into their next contest on the back of three triumphs from their past five clashes, a period in which they were beaten just once.

Rob Page's side are seventh in the Premier League 2 with 11 points from a possible 18, while they boast a game in hand on five of the teams above them, and a win would see them rise to fourth.

It will concern the head coach that his side have lost three of their six most recent away games, with his players winning just once in that stretch.

In those away contests, Liverpool conceded nine goals and scored six times, and they failed to keep a clean sheet.

Huddersfield Town EFL Trophy form:

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Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

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Liverpool Under-21s EFL Trophy form:

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Liverpool Under-21s form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy

Huddersfield should not risk any of their first-team starters, so perhaps Joe Low and Murray Wallace will partner each other in defence.

Ilias Bronkhorst is dealing with a slight hip issue, though the right-back would not have been in the manager's plans anyway, with Lasse Sorensen a likely inclusion.

Midfielders Ryan Ledson and Ethan Brierley may play behind attacking midfielder David Kasumu, while Samson Tovide is a candidate to lead the line up front.

As for Liverpool, talent Will Wright will hope to be given another chance to impress as the team's striker, though he will need support from Michael Laffey.

Joe Upton and Daniel Onanuga are options for the double pivot ahead of centre-backs Wellity Lucky and Luke Chambers.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Alnwick; Sorensen, Low, Wallace, Roughan; Ledson, Brierley; Gooch, Kasumu, Ashia; Tovide

Liverpool Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Davies; O'Connor, Lucky, Chambers, Ayman; Upton, Onanuga; Sonni-Lambie, Laffey, Bradshaw; Wright

We say: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Liverpool Under-21s

Though Huddersfield will be seen as favourites, they are unlikely to take any risks with their lineup on Tuesday.

A weakened XI could give Liverpool Under-21s the edge, though if their recent form is any indicator, an away victory would be narrow.

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