Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

An important game at both ends of the League One table will take place at the Accu Stadium on Saturday, as Huddersfield Town welcome Wigan Athletic.

The hosts sit at the foot of the division after a midweek defeat while the visitors find themselves second in a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Match preview

Huddersfield Town will set out to continue an unbeaten run on Saturday with the chance to move to the top of League One.

After handing Martin Drury the permanent reins over the summer, following consecutive disappointing mid-table finishes, they have enjoyed a strong start, currently sitting second in the third tier on 22 points from their first 11 games.

The Terriers have won six and only lost one of those, including winning three and drawing one of their last four outings, having firstly beaten Burton Albion and been pegged back late by Sheffield Wednesday in early October.

Drury's men then picked up an impressive 2-0 victory away at then-leaders Plymouth Argyle, before hosting Peterborough United on Tuesday and dishing out a 4-1 beating as Ilias Bronkhorst opened the scoring inside three minutes, Joe Taylor scored a brace and Bali Mumba added a fourth 10 minutes from time.

With confidence and momentum growing at the Accu Stadium, and only trailing leaders Stockport County on goal difference, Huddersfield Town will aim to continue their hot streak and put three more points on the board on Saturday.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, Kevin Hodgson, MI News & Sport, Alamy

Their visitors, meanwhile, head into the weekend in search of three important points in their battle at the other end of the table after a poor start.

Heading into their first full season back under the management of Gary Caldwell with the hopes of building on a 16th-placed finish last time around, Wigan Athletic have struggled to get going thus far.

The Latics currently sit bottom of the table having picked up just seven points from their first 10 outings, winning two and losing seven of those with no team scoring fewer than their seven goals.

One of those victories did come last weekend against Reading after back-to-back defeats, but they failed to build on that result in midweek, visiting Oxford United and losing 2-1, having levelled 20 minutes from time through Christian Saydee only for Kai Andrews to score the decisive goal seven minutes later.

Wigan now face arguably their toughest test of the season thus far with the hopes of stopping the rot and taking a major scalp to begin turning their season around.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

Wigan Athletic League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / AHPIX, AHPIX / Alamy

Huddersfield Town remain without defenders Radinio Balker, Murray Wallace and Jack Whatmough and midfielders Marcus McGuane, Herbie Kane, David Kasumu and Ryan Ledson at the weekend due to ongoing injuries.

Given those absences, Joe Low and Ibane Bowat should again partner up in the middle of the defence, while Archie Collins and Cameron Humphreys will continue in the engine room.

Joe Taylor will lead the line with confidence, having moved onto eight league goals for the season with his midweek brace, while Derensili Sanches Fernandes has been another star man since his summer arrival, recording five goals and five assists in 11 League One appearances.

Wigan Athletic are unable to call on Fraser Murray, who was sent off last time out, while Luke Harris, Ryan Trevitt, Dara Costelloe and Max Power may all remain sidelined.

Christian Saydee may come back in from the outset after his goal off the bench in midweek, while Scott Hogan will hope to keep his place up top having scored the decisive goal in last weekend's win over Reading.

Reggie Walsh and Jon Mellish are also among those pushing for starting opportunities, while Jensen Weir is a mainstay in the engine room.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Bronkhorst, Low, Bowat, Roughan; Sanches Fernandes, Collins, Humphreys, Mumba; Radulovic, Taylor

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Chilokoa-Mullen, Burns, Fox, A Harris; Barrett, Mellish, Weir, Burrowes; Hogan, Saydee

We say: Huddersfield Town 3-0 Wigan Athletic

Huddersfield Town are seemingly going from strength to strength under Martin Drury and could comfortably outclass a Wigan Athletic side low on confidence with home advantage on their side.

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