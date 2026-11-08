Preview: Stockport County vs Tranmere Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Stockport County will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Tranmere Rovers to Edgeley Park on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy.

The hosts have already secured their place in the knockout stages, while the visitors could join them with a win.

Match preview

Stockport currently sit second in League One with 26 points from their opening 14 matches and are among the favourites to earn promotion to the Championship this season.

Jimmy McNulty's side beat Wimbledon 2-1 in their most recent league game, with Jack Diamond and Ethan Ennis scoring in the second half as Stockport came from behind to earn an important win.

The Hatters have also enjoyed an excellent EFL Trophy campaign, recording a 6-3 victory over Everton Under-21s before beating Shrewsbury Town 2-0 to secure their spot in the knockouts.

It is also worth noting that Stockport have only lost to Tranmere twice since 2010, including beating them 3-1 in their most recent meeting in the FA Cup last season.

© Iconsport / Richard Ault, Alamy Live News

Tranmere, meanwhile, are 11th in League Two with 19 points from 14 matches and they travel to Greater Manchester following a disappointing FA Cup exit on Saturday.

Darrell Clarke's side were beaten 3-0 by Barnet, with Kane Smith, Nnamdi Oforbh and Damola Ajayi all scoring in the final stages of the game.

However, the Rovers are unbeaten in their last three league games, having picked up a 3-1 win over Cheltenham Town in their most recent fixture.

In the EFL Trophy, Tranmere have only played one game so far, which saw them beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 thanks to a Dylan Jones strike.

Stockport County EFL Trophy form:

Stockport County form (all competitions):

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W

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Tranmere Rovers EFL Trophy form:

Tranmere Rovers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Luca Ashby-Hammond has been Stockport's EFL Trophy goalkeeper, but he was sent off against Cray Wanderers on Saturday and Oliver Whatmuff is expected to start instead.

Mickael Mandron is likely to start up front, with top scorer Kyle Wootton rested, while Oliver Norwood and Lewis Fiorini are set to continue in midfield.

Tranmere will be hoping top scorer Dylan Jones can continue his good form after he bagged a brace against Cheltenham.

Will Vaulks and Tom Conlon are expected to continue their midfield partnership, while Tom Ince is set to start in the No.10 role.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Dacres-Cogley, Wilson-Brown, Jobe; Ennis, Norwood, Fiorini, Adigun; Glover, Mandron, Wood

Tranmere Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGee; Senior, Faulkner, Nevett, Slater; Conlon, Vaulks; Jones, Ince, Whitaker; Ironside

We say: Stockport County 2-1 Tranmere Rovers

Stockport are in better form than Tranmere and should have enough quality to pick up the win even if they decide to rotate.

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