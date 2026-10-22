Preview: Notts County vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

League leaders Stockport County are on the road for the second time in five days when they travel to Meadow Lane on Saturday afternoon to take on a struggling Notts County side.

The Hatters made it four consecutive League One victories on Tuesday night with a 2-0 win away to Doncaster Rovers, while the hosts secured a much-needed home victory over 10-man Sheffield Wednesday.

Match preview

Following their promotion via the League Two playoffs last season, Notts County knew they would need time to readjust to life in the third tier after more than a decade away.

Martin Paterson, who arrived at Meadow Lane in June 2025 and boasts a 46.3% win rate across his 67 matches in charge, will be hoping Tuesday's morale-boosting victory can provide the platform for a sustained improvement in results.

The Magpies entered their clash with Sheffield Wednesday second-bottom after winning just one of their opening nine matches, but the midweek success lifted them out of the relegation zone and into 18th place.

Despite their difficult start, Notts County's defensive record has helped prevent them from slipping into further trouble, with their 13 goals conceded ranking among the better totals in the division.

Goals from Daniel Kanu and Darius Lipsiuc secured a significant victory against a playoff hopeful, although Paterson's men now face a much tougher test against the league leaders.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

As for table toppers Stockport County, they have enjoyed a five-match unbeaten run that has propelled them from eighth place to the summit of the League One table.

That streak began with a goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday before successive victories over Peterborough United, Barnsley, Bromley and, most recently, Doncaster Rovers.

Back-to-back clean sheets have kept their goals conceded tally to 11 in 11 matches, a record bettered by just four sides in the division, while their 23 goals scored is a joint league high.

Stockport's position at the top of the table will come as little surprise after they reached last season's playoff final under Dave Challinor, although Jimmy McNulty's appointment over the summer represented a significant change as he took on the challenge of building on that success.

A fifth consecutive League One victory would take the Hatters to 25 points and further underline their ambition to reach the Championship for the first time in more than a quarter of a century.

Notts County League One form:

Notts County form (all competitions):

Stockport County League One form:

Stockport County form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Adam Edwards/Alamy Live News

Notts County are expected to make changes ahead of Saturday's difficult encounter after Scott Robertson was forced off with an injury during the second half against Sheffield Wednesday.

Robertson is set to join Matty Platt, Lewis Macari, Dean Campbell, Olie Cooper and Emile Acquah in the treatment room, although Luka Smyth returned to the starting XI on Tuesday after missing the defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Paterson could also hand Irish midfielder Lipsiuc a starting role after he marked his appearance off the bench against Wednesday with a goal.

Stockport County, meanwhile, could name an unchanged side after emerging from their latest victory without any additional injury concerns.

Kyle Wootton leads the team's scoring charts with nine goals this season and is expected to spearhead the attack again, with Jack Diamond and former Premier League midfielder Oliver Norwood also likely to retain their places.

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Ness, McDonald, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Finneran, Sanders, Samuels-Smith; Smyth, Kanu, Lipsiuc

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Jobe, O'Connell, Pye; Glover, Bate, Norwood, Osborn; Diamond, Wootton, Wood

We say: Notts County 0-1 Stockport County

With the sides occupying contrasting ends of the League One table, Stockport's impressive run of form makes them favourites to secure another three points, although Notts County should provide a stern test after their midweek victory.

We expect the Hatters to grind out a narrow win at Meadow Lane and make it five consecutive league victories.

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