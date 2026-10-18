Preview: Notts County vs Sheffield Wednesday - prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides fighting at opposite ends of the League One table will square off at Meadow Lane on Tuesday, as Notts County welcome Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors sit sixth after extending an unbeaten streak with a dominant victory at the weekend, while their hosts find themselves 23rd after a fourth straight league defeat.

Match preview

Notts County return to action on Tuesday aiming to end a poor run of form in League One and climb out of the relegation zone.

After winning promotion back to England's third tier in 2025-26, ending a wait of 11 years, they are yet to get going on their return, picking up just seven points from their first nine matches while only winning one of those.

It is in attack that Martin Paterson's side have struggled, with only two sides scoring fewer than their eight goals with just four coming in four home games while scoring just once in their last four league outings since mid-September.

After losing to Bradford City, Reading and Oxford United, and beating Nottingham Forest Under-21s in the EFL Trophy, the Magpies visited Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday and again came away empty-handed without scoring, as Fred Onyedinma scored alongside a Max Sanders own goal in a 2-0 home triumph.

Now sitting 23rd and only above basement side Wigan Athletic on goal difference, but only trailing three teams by one point and three teams by two points with the table still congested at this early stage, Notts County will hope to reverse their fortunes with a big home result on Tuesday.

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They face a tough test, though, as the visitors arrive with the top two in their sights after winning by more than four goals for the second time in the league this season last time out.

Also in their first season back in League One, after relegation last time out, and enjoying a fresh start under new ownership and out of administration and financial difficulty that defined previous years, Sheffield Wednesday currently sit sixth in the third tier on 18 points from their first nine games.

Only two teams, both of whom have played a game more, have scored more than the Owls' tally of 20 goals, while only conceding eight at the other end, having also gone unbeaten on the road thus far, winning three and drawing one of their four away league games.

After snatching that draw in dramatic fashion away at Huddersfield Town, levelling through an own goal and a Jamal Lowe penalty in the dying embers of a 2-2 draw, Henrik Pedersen's side hosted AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and made it nine games unbeaten in all competitions and seven in the third tier in style, dishing out a 5-0 beating as Barry Bannan, Harry Gray and Callum Slattery scored alongside Davis Keillor-Dunn's brace.

With momentum growing, and just a one-point gap to second spot and a two-point gap to the summit of the table with a game in hand on every team above them, Sheffield Wednesday will aim to build on Saturday's memorable performance and continue their hot streak with a second straight win.

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Sheffield Wednesday League One form:

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Team News

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Notts County remain unable to call on Matty Platt, Lewis Macari, Dean Campbell and Emile Acquah on Tuesday due to ongoing injuries.

Joint-top-scorer Oli Cooper has also missed the last two matches and could be absent again in midweek, as could Luka Smyth who was also absent for the defeat to Wycombe.

Paterson does still have options in attack, though, with Daniel Kanu hoping to lead the line in place of Lee Ndlovu, while Callum Roberts will continue in a front three having scored four goals since his summer arrival.

Sheffield Wednesday are still without Sil Swinkels, Tyler Onyango, Jordi Liongola and Louie Barry, while Ricardo Santos has missed the last two games in his phased recovery from an injury.

Di'Shon Bernard has started the last two league matches, though, after missing the entirety of 2025-26, and he may again line up in an unchanged starting XI alongside Liam Cooper at the back, while Ashley Maynard-Brewer will again start in net after making a league debut in Joe Lumley's absence last time out.

Jaden Heskey will hope to continue in midfield alongside Barry Bannan despite competition from Billy Mitchell, while Callum Slattery, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Harry Gray will again line up behind a lone striker after all getting on the scoresheet at the weekend with Keillor-Dunn netting his first two league goals for the club.

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Ness, McDonald, Bedeau; Gibbons, Finneran, Sanders, Tsaroulla; Roberts, Kanu, Evans

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Maynard-Brewer; Valery, Bernard, Cooper, James; Heskey, Bannan; Slattery, Keillor-Dunn, Gray; Lowe

We say: Notts County 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday were back to their dominant best at the weekend after a frustrating run of draws and should have the quality and momentum to get the better of a struggling Notts County team lacking confidence.

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