Manchester United hold interest in Fulham duo Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson, the newest report has claimed.

The Red Devils are set to begin their new era under Mauricio Pochettino this weekend, though they face a difficult test against Liverpool at Anfield.

While many fans are hopeful that the new head coach can turn the club's fortunes around, starting in their next Premier League clash, they also understand that the squad he inherited is far from perfect.

It has come as no surprise to see United linked with a host of players since Pochettino's appointment, with many links being to defenders.

The i Paper claim that the Red Devils hold interest in Fulham centre-back Bassey, as well as left-back Robinson.

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Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson rumours: Basics for Mauricio Pochettino

Man United's defence has long been questioned by supporters, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw into their thirties and beyond their best.

Bassey has considerable Premier League experience having played 104 Premier League games for Fulham, and the 26-year-old has so far won 64% of his duels this season.

Robinson is capable of playing excellent crosses into the penalty area, and the 29-year-old is much more mobile than Shaw.

While neither are likely to be starters in a team that wins trophies at Old Trafford, the poor physical base of the current squad must be raised, and the duo would elevate the current squad's level.

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Man United transfer targets: What does Mauricio Pochettino need?

In order to play in a system as intense as Pochettino's, the players in his squad must be athletic, a quality that Robinson and Bassey share.

However, signing those two players would not address wider imbalances in the team given there are serious concerns about the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes.

Nobody should expect Pochettino to be able to solve many of United's problems in the coming weeks, but if the club want him to succeed, they must sign numerous players in the next few transfer windows.