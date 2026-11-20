Keen to resume their unlikely Bundesliga title challenge, Freiburg will travel to face promoted side Elversberg at Waldstadion Kaiserlinde on Saturday.

The Black and White are desperate to avoid another defeat, though Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are eyeing their fifth victory on the bounce.

Match preview

Vincent Wagner's Elversberg have enjoyed an excellent beginning to their Bundesliga campaign, and have performed the best of any of the three promoted clubs this term.

Currently seventh with 13 points, the Black and White are just two points shy of sixth-placed Werder Bremen, and have fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen within their reach this weekend.

However, Wagner's side signed off for the international break with a 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park, where they were only able to muster a late consolation via Noel Futkeu.

That defeat was to be expected on paper given the level of opposition, but the concerning factor in the result is that it was Elversberg's third beating in four games, only avoiding disappointment in a 4-1 triumph over Mainz 05 on October 30.

To make matters worse, Saturday's hosts have conceded 18 goals in nine games - a rate of two per match - the worst total in the top half of the Bundesliga.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Meanwhile, Julian Schuster's Freiburg will be vying to maintain their high-flying start to the season despite the international break disrupting their form.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer secured a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin last time out in the league, courtesy of a second-half own goal from Rani Khedira and a follow up from Yuito Suzuki 12 minutes later.

That triumph marked a fourth in a row across all competitions for Schuster's men, who proved that their blip of three consecutive defeats in mid-October was merely a temporary stumble.

Now third with 19 points to their name, Freiburg are sitting just two points behind leaders Bayern Munich and Dortmund, and three clear of fifth-placed Leverkusen.

Though a title race is not out of the question, Champions League qualification alone would represent a major feat for Die Breisgau-Brasilianer.

With the aim of keeping ahead of their European rivals as a minimum, fans of the visitors will draw confidence from the team's attacking prowess, which has seen them score 20 goals so far - an output that has only been bettered by Bayern and RB Leipzig this season.

Elversberg Bundesliga form:

Elversberg form (all competitions):

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

Freiburg form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Elversberg will be without a number of defenders, including left-back Nicholas Mickelson, who is dealing with a medial collateral ligament injury, as well as centre-backs Lukas Pinckert and Luis Seifert, both of whom have ankle problems.

In their absence, Maximilian Rohr and Florian Le Joncour should start at the heart of Wagner's backline, flanked by Luca Sirch and Lasse Gunther.

As for Freiburg, they are missing left-back Berkay Yilmaz, who is suspended after being sent off for Freiburg II against FC-Astoria Walldorf.

That being said, Jordy Makengo remains available to start on the left of a four-man defence alongside Philipp Lienhart, Matthias Ginter and Philipp Treu.

Further forward, Igor Matanovic is likely to lead the line on Saturday, supported by a trio of Jan-Niklas Beste, Yuito Suzuki and Derry Scherhant.

Elversberg possible starting lineup:

Kristof; Sirch, Rohr, Le Joncour, Gunther; Poreba, Keidel; Petkov, Onyeka, Krattenmacher; Mokwa

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Engelhardt, Eggestein; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

We say: Elversberg 1-3 Freiburg

Elversberg may be lingering just outside the top six, but their defensive record suggests that they could be caught out on Saturday.

With that defensive frailty in mind, Freiburg - as one of the most potent attacking sides in the Bundesliga - will be optimistic about their chances against a team that have lost three of their last four matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.