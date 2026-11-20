Fighting for a spot in the top half of the Scottish Premiership, promoted St Johnstone will lock horns with in-form Falkirk at Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

The Bairns are eyeing a sixth win on the bounce, while the Saints could go four games unbeaten this weekend.

Match preview

John McGlynn's Falkirk are the form team in the Scottish top flight over the past five games, and will be confident of earning maximum points yet again on home turf.

The latest in their string of triumphs was a 5-2 demolition of last term's runners-up Hearts at Tynecastle Park, where the Bairns raced into a 4-0 lead by the half-time interval.

Bolstering the magnitude of McGlynn's side's feat further is the fact that thrashing followed a 2-0 win against Celtic, which itself marked a third consecutive clean sheet.

All in all, taking 15 points from the last 15 on offer has put Falkirk third in the Scottish Premiership, though their 21-point tally leaves them six behind second-placed Rangers and 10 short of top-of-the-table Celtic.

On the other hand, the Bairns are now four points clear of their seventh-placed opponents, and boasting the second-best defensive record in the division, McGlynn will be optimistic about their chances of seeing extending that advantage.

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Meanwhile, St Johnstone earned promotion to the top flight by winning the Scottish Championship last term, and while plenty of sides have struggled with the step up in the past, Simo Valakari's men are in a strong position.

The Saints are currently seventh with 17 points after 13 games, level with sixth-placed Dundee United and fifth-placed Dundee.

Prior to the international break, Valakari's side downed the Dee 2-1, taking an early lead via Josh Campbell before Kai Fotheringham won the clash roughly 20 minutes from time.

That victory ended a four-game run without a win, though St Johnstone had only tasted defeat once during that stretch, and arrive with just a single loss from their last seven outings overall.

The visitors will be the underdogs on Saturday, but buoyed by their resilience - as well as having scored more goals (17) than any other team in the bottom half - they are sure to fight for the chance to climb into the top six.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

St Johnstone Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Falkirk will be without injured full-backs Ryan Strain and Leon McCann, though Jack McMillan and Scott Tanser should be on hand to start either side of centre-halves Lewis Neilson and Liam Henderson.

At the opposite end of the pitch, right wingers Aodhan Doherty and Joseph Gardner are dealing with respective foot and thigh injuries, while the left-sided Ethan Laidlaw and attacking midfielder Aidan Nesbitt have ankle issues to contend with.

In their absence, Jacob Murrell looks set to start up top, supported by Ethan Ross, Finley Barbrook and Owen Eames.

As for St Johnstone, they have a generally fit squad, with centre-back Bozo Mikulic reportedly available after breaking his nose against Dundee just 14 minutes into his return from 20 months out with an ACL injury and a slew of issues in the aftermath.

Elsewhere, Joel Cotterill could operate alongside Jason Holt in the centre of the park, flanked by wing-backs Liam Smith and Josh Campbell.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; McMillan, Neilson, Henderson, Tanser; Spencer, Melniks; Ross, Barbrook, Eames; Murrell

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Steward; Diabate, Finlayson, Alic; Smith, Cotterill, Holt, Campbell; Steven, Schmidt, Fotheringham

We say: Falkirk 3-1 St Johnstone

In the midst of more than just a purple patch, Falkirk have been immense of late, hammering Hearts, beating Celtic and maintaining a strong defensive record.

St Johnstone have proven their own resilience since making the step back up to the Premiership, but they will be hard-pressed to hold out against the division's form team.

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