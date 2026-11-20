Hoping to solidify their spot in the top half of the Scottish Premiership, Dundee United will travel to face Hibernian at Easter Road Stadium.

The Hibees are keen to pick up where they left off with a win, while the Tangerines could make it eight games unbeaten.

Match preview

Marink Reedijk's Hibs have endured a difficult campaign to date, and fans will be looking to see a rejuvenated team emerge on their return from the international break.

The Hibees went winless throughout the entirety of October, and by the end of the month had racked up a total of six matches without a victory, losing four times in the process.

However, Reedijk's side came from behind to beat Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on November 1, courtesy of goals from Martin Boyle and Jamie McGrath.

That Edinburgh Derby success may have marked a turning point for Hibs, who went on to thrash Aberdeen 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership six days later, McGrath once again decisive as he netted the opener early in the second half.

Earning a first league win since August 30 has left the Hibees 10th in the table with 11 points after 12 games, from where they could climb up to eighth given that Motherwell and St Mirren are set to play Rangers and Celtic respectively this weekend.

On the other hand, Reedijk's men remain just two points above bottom-of-the-table Kilmarnock, and with five defeats to go with a single draw from their six most recent home clashes, it would take a shock turnaround for the hosts to prevail on Saturday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Meanwhile, Jim Goodwin's Dundee Utd have their sights set on cementing their place in the top six, and this weekend's trip to Easter Road could be crucial.

The Tangerines are currently sixth with 17 points, level with city rivals Dundee in fifth and just three points behind fourth-placed Hearts.

That being said, Goodwin's side will be looking over their shoulder at seventh-placed St Johnstone - who they are also level on points with - and eighth-placed St Mirren, who are just three points behind.

Considering that Saturday's result may be directionally significant for Dundee Utd, fans will take heart from the fact the team arrive on the back of a seven-game unbeaten streak after their 1-1 draw with Motherwell on November 7, not to mention that the Tangerines have lost just one of their last five away clashes.

However, it is notable that the visitors' undefeated run features four draws alongside three wins, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure maximum points against a potentially resurgent Hibs on home turf.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

L

L

L

D

W

W

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Hibernian are without right-back options Felix Passlack and Kanayochukwu Megwa due to respective hamstring and thigh problems, while centre-vback Rocky Bushiri remains sidelined with an Achilles injury.

With that in mind, Alex Williams could start on the right of a four-man defence featuring Jason Kerr, Marko Ivezic and Jack Iredale in front of goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger.

At the opposite end of the pitch, striker Nathan Lowe is out injured, so 20-year-old Owen Elding is likely to operate up top, supported by Josh Mulligan and Martin Boyle from out wide.

As for Dundee Utd, they are missing right-sided attacker Neil Farrugia due to a groin injury, though Jesse Randall should be on hand to start as part of a alongside Dylan Tait and Daniel Bennie behind Zachary Sapsford.

Left-back Will ferry is also dealing with a muscle injury, while midfielder Emmanuel Agyei is recovering from a knee issue.

In their absence, Kevin Ciubotaru looks set to start on the left side of the visiting defence, with Lyall Cameron and Zidane Iqbal forming Goodwin's double pivot.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Williams, Kerr, Ivezic, Iredale; Chaiwa, Newell; Mulligan, McGrath, Boyle; Elding

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Walton; Rawlins, Esselink, Forbes, Ciubotaru; Cameron, Iqbal; Randall, Tait, Bennie; Sapsford

We say: Hibernian 1-1 Dundee United

Hibernian have struggled this term and are sat near the bottom of the table, but their results picked up prior to the international break, and they will be motivated to continue their burgeoning resurgence under Reedijk.

Dundee Utd have proven resilient so far and their unbeaten streak is unlikely to be broken at Easter Road, though they could fall short of winning on Saturday.

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