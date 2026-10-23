Preview: Hibernian vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership table will come together at Easter Road Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchday 10 clash.

Hibernian are at the bottom of the standings with just seven points from nine games, while Celtic are top of the table with 24 points from their nine league fixtures.

Match preview

Hibernian have endured a miserable opening to the 2026-27 season, sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership table with just eight points from their first nine league fixtures.

Hibs actually had an encouraging start to the term, winning two and losing one of their first three league games, including defeating Rangers 2-1 on matchday two thanks to a 93rd-minute winner from Callum Wright.

However, a subsequent run of three straight league defeats, alongside already suffering elimination from the Conference League qualifiers, culminated in club legend David Gray being dismissed from his role as manager.

A 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock on matchday six, their third consecutive league loss, marked Hibernian's sixth successive Scottish Premiership defeat at Easter Road Stadium, spanning back to the end of last season.

Although interim John Potter ended that run with a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen, new boss Marink Reedijk has been unable to build on that result in his first two matches at the helm, losing 1-0 to Dundee United and 2-1 to Falkirk.

Hibernian's biggest weakness this term has been their lack of attacking threat, scoring just four league goals in the six matches since their last Scottish Premiership victory, with their tally of nine goals scored also the joint-lowest in the division.

Reedijk will be desperate to end their disastrous run of results in their upcoming match with Celtic, and although the visitors are certainly the favourites, Hibs will look to draw belief from the Bhoys' disappointing recent run of results.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Celtic have endured a miserable few weeks of action, with Martin O'Neill's side recording just two victories in their last seven outings, alongside suffering five defeats.

The Bhoys have lost all of their three Europa League games, leaving them 35th in the 36-team table, while they were also handed back-to-back losses by Rangers, losing 3-0 in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final and 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

Alongside an earlier elimination from the Champions League to LASK Linz, which saw Celtic squander a 4-0 lead to lose 5-4 on aggregate, has led to the pressure quickly rising on O'Neill's role at the club.

The legendary manager will be relying on Celtic's still-impressive Scottish Premiership form to ease the scrutiny over the coming weeks, with the Bhoys hoping to extend their time at the top of the table with victories in upcoming clashes with Hibernian, Dundee United and Falkirk before returning to European action.

Celtic have won eight of nine league outings, only losing to Rangers, leaving them top of the table with a four-point lead over the Gers ahead of the weekend's action, while no team has scored more than their 23 goals or conceded fewer than their tally of five goals.

Celtic will also draw considerable confidence from their recent dominance over Hibernian, having won four, drawn one and lost just one of their last six visits to Easter Road Stadium.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

Celtic form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Ian Jacobs

Hibernian are contending with several injury absences, including Wright, Nathan Lowe, Kanayochukwu Megwa, Jordan Obita and Rocky Bushiri.

Martin Boyle is Hibernian's top scorer in the league with three goals this term, and the forward should start alongside Jamie McGrath, Thibault Klidje and Owen Elding on Sunday.

Celtic, meanwhile, will be unable to call upon Yang Hyun-Jun due to injury, while Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Callum Osmand are all doubts to feature.

Colby Donovan and Dane Murray should retain their spots in the backline, alongside Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney, while Osmand could be replaced by James Forrest on the right wing.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Passlack, Kerr, Ivezic, Mayor; Mulligan, Chaiwa; Boyle, McGrath, Klidje; Elding

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Donovan, Murray, Scales, Tierney; Baur, McGregor; Hassan, Nygren, Forrest; Duran

We say: Hibernian 0-2 Celtic

Celtic may have endured a rough run of form, but the Bhoys remain formidable in domestic competition and are certainly the favourites to win against a Hibernian side experiencing a six-game winless run in the league.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.