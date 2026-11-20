Arsenal have built a side capable of controlling matches and turning defensive consistency into results. Leaders of the Premier League, with nine wins in ten games, Mikel Arteta’s team appear to have few weaknesses. There is, however, one problem that stands out: the players are caught offside with unusual frequency, and Kai Havertz is at the centre of that statistic.

According to Opta data, Arsenal have 35 offsides in the 2026-27 season, at least 11 more than any other side. The average of 3.5 per match is the highest for a team in a season since Hull City in 2008-09, with 3.7. The figure stands out even more when individual performance is considered: Havertz has been caught 15 times, almost double the second player in the ranking, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with eight.

The number is not just a statistical curiosity. Every offside stops a move and wastes an attacking opportunity. But the explanation does not lie in a single factor. Arsenal’s style creates situations conducive to this type of infringement, opponents also play a part in the picture and, in Havertz’s case, there is a clear problem with the timing of his movements.

Arsenal look for depth and opponents know it

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The first explanation lies in how Arteta’s team occupy the pitch. Arsenal are a side that usually control possession, settle their players in the opposition half and circulate the ball until they find spaces to advance.

This territorial presence increases the number of situations in which the attackers can try to exploit the space behind the last line. When the ball reaches a player with room to lift his head, team-mates look to attack the depth, either to receive a vertical pass or to open space for those arriving from behind.

It is a crucial movement for a team that frequently faces opponents in low blocks. If all the attackers waited for the ball to feet, Arsenal would have more difficulty disorganising compact defences. Attacking the space behind the centre-backs forces the opponent to make decisions: drop back to protect the area or push the line up to reduce the space between defence and midfield.

The problem is that the second alternative demands extra attention from the attackers. When the opposition defence advances in a coordinated way, the player starting the run must watch not only the ball but also the positions of the defenders. If he sets off before the pass, he can be offside even if he receives in good conditions.

Arsenal are third in the Premier League in ‘field tilt’, an indicator that measures the proportion of passes made in the attacking third relative to the total passes in the final thirds of the pitch, at 64.1%. They are also second for attempted through balls (31), passes ending in the attacking third (1,662) and passes that break the opposition defensive line (207).

In other words, the team create many situations in which their attackers can be found behind the defence. In addition, they have faced six of the sides that have most often caught opponents offside this season: Aston Villa, Coventry, Hull City, Leeds, Liverpool and Brighton. It is no coincidence that part of the numbers were built against opponents especially prepared to use this resource.

The high line, therefore, helps explain the problem but is not enough to justify it. Manchester City and Tottenham, for example, have higher possession and territorial dominance figures, while Brighton also surpass Arsenal in passes that break the defence. Even so, Arsenal are clear leaders in offsides. There is also a sampling factor. Arsenal were caught eight times against Aston Villa in August, the most by a side in a single Premier League match in the past two and a half years.

In just ten games, such an outlying match carries considerable weight in the average. But the seven offsides against Leeds, five against Coventry and four against Hull show it is not an isolated episode.

Havertz is not just unlucky

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If collective behaviour explains part of the picture, Havertz’s situation stands out for another reason. The German has 15 offsides, a figure too high to be attributed only to the style of play or the characteristics of the opponents.

There is a perception that Havertz, having played as a midfielder for much of his career, prefers to drop back to take part in build-up play. But the data show he also frequently looks to attack the space behind the defence. In the Premier League, he has made 125 high-intensity runs of this type, the third highest figure in the competition.

Gonzalo Garcia, of Fulham, made 145 of these runs and was caught offside only twice. Bryan Mbeumo, of Manchester United, made 141 and was flagged four times. Both have played at least 90 minutes more than Havertz.

This does not mean the German should stop attacking the depth. The question is the quality of execution. The attacker needs to identify the moment when his team-mate is ready to make the pass and adjust his sprint to the movement of the defence.

Offside can come down to centimetres. A forward who sets off too early loses the chance to receive legally, even if he has correctly identified the space. If he delays, he lets the defender recover and close the passing lane.

Some of Havertz’s moves this season look more avoidable. There are also situations in which the team need to improve collective coordination. Arsenal have had 11 offsides within 15 seconds of a set piece being taken. On two occasions, players were caught after long balls from goalkeeper David Raya. These are moves that demand attention from the attackers and better communication about when to attack the space.

Arsenal: a problem that could prove costly?

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So far, the offsides have not stopped Arsenal building an excellent campaign. They lead the Premier League with 27 points, five clear of second place. Defensive solidity allows the team to win matches even when the attack does not produce a high volume of goals.

But there is a possible side effect. Arsenal have scored only 15 times in the first ten games. At that rate, they would finish the season with 57 goals, which would be the lowest total in the history of a Premier League champion. The team can keep winning with their defensive organisation, but will hardly have the same safety margin if their rivals improve their attacking performance.

The 35 offsides represent possessions interrupted before the move could reach its end. Not all would be clear goalscoring opportunities, but some could result in dangerous shots. In a tight race, wasting so many attacks can make a difference.

Arteta’s challenge is not to ask his players to stop attacking the depth. That would mean giving up an important tool for dismantling compact defences. The way forward is to improve coordination between the passer and the runner, as well as to guide the players better on how to react to the opposition defensive line.